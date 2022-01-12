End-Use Industries Benefit From Blockchain In Manufacturing Market As It Enables New Business Models

Blockchain In Manufacturing Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Blockchain In Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased demand for the blockchain from end-use industries across the globe is driving the growth of the blockchain market. In the industrial sector, blockchain can enable an altogether new manufacturing business model by increasing visibility across all elements of the process, from suppliers, strategic sourcing, procurement, and supplier quality through shop floor operations, which include machine-level monitoring and servicing. For instance, according to Wood Makenzie's Blockchain in Energy research report published in 2021, 59% of blockchain energy initiatives are creating peer-to-peer energy platforms. A peer-to-peer energy market is a community of people who trade and buy extra energy from one another. According to TBRC’s blockchain in manufacturing market forecast, increased demand for the blockchain from various sectors is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward.

LAST FEW DAYS of our holiday sale! Get your discounted market research reports now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

The main applications of blockchain in manufacturing market are logistics and supply chain management, counterfeit management, quality control, compliance, and others. The logistics and supply chain management in the blockchain are used by different industry sectors to improve supply chain management. It allows supply chain partners to share trusted data through permissioned blockchain solutions. Blockchain is used in various sectors such as energy and power, industrial, automotive, pharmaceuticals, aerospace and defense, food and beverages, textile and clothing, others.

The global blockchain in manufacturing market size is expected to increase from $49.50 million in 2021 to $85.64 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 73%. The change in the blockchain in the manufacturing market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $778.05 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 73.6%.

Read More On The Global Blockchain In Manufacturing Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-in-manufacturing-global-market-report

Major players covered in the global blockchain in manufacturing industry are Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Amazon Web Services Inc., Blockchain Foundry Inc., CargoX, Chronicled, Xayn AG, Factom Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Riddle&Code GmbH, Wipro Limited, Everledger Ltd., Accenture PLC, BigchainDB GmbH, ChromaWay AB, and LO3 Energy.

TBRC’s global blockchain in manufacturing market analysis report is segmented by application into logistics and supply chain management, counterfeit management, quality control and compliance, others, by end-use into energy and power, industrial, automotive, pharmaceuticals, aerospace and defense, food and beverages, textile and clothing, others.

Blockchain In Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022 – By Application (Logistics And Supply Chain Management, Counterfeit Management, Quality Control And Compliance), By End User (Energy And Power, Industrial, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Aerospace And Defense, Food And Beverages, Textile And Clothing) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a blockchain in manufacturing market overview, forecast blockchain in manufacturing market size and growth for the whole market, blockchain in manufacturing market segments, geographies, blockchain in manufacturing market trends, blockchain in manufacturing market drivers, blockchain in manufacturing market restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and blockchain in manufacturing market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Blockchain In Manufacturing Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5554&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Blockchain Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Private, Public, Hybrid), By Provider (Application, Middleware, Infrastructure), By Application (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Government), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Non-Fungible Token Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Art, Collectibles, Gaming, Metaverses, Sports, Utilities), By Market Type (Primary, Secondary), By Cryptocurrency Usage (ETH, DAI, MANA, SAND, REVV, MATIC, CUBE, FOAM) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-fungible-token-global-market-report

Blockchain AI Global Market Report 2021 - By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP)), By Vertical (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Healthcare And Life Science, Manufacturing, Media & Environment, Automotive), By Application (Smart Contract, Payment, Data Security, Logistics And Supply Chain Management, Business Process Optimization), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-ai-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/