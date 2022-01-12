5G Industrial IoT Market to surpass USD 456.006 million by 2031, Forecast, Size, Share, Various Segments, Regional

5G Industrial IoT Market to surpass USD 456.006 million by 2031 from USD 877.4 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 67.64% within the coming years, i.e., 2021-31.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITES STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “5G Industrial IoT Market –Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2020 – 2021 and Forecasts to 2031” which is anticipated to 5G Industrial IoT Markets Market to surpass USD 153804.8 million by 2031 from USD 877.4 Million in 2021 at a CAGR of 67.64% within the coming years, i.e., 2021-31. It will reach USD 153804.8 million by 2031. According to a study by Fatpos Global, together with growth in data traffic owing to rising numbers in IoT devices across the manufacturing sector, soaring demand for high dependability and low latency network in industrial industries, and growth in a number of M2M connections across manufacturing industries, drive the growth of 5G Industrial IoT Market. Furthermore, the rising number of M2M connections across the manufacturing sector, and the growing need of preventive maintenance for critical equipment support the market growth.

“Industries make a shift from legacy system to connected technology, guiding towards smart factories. Leveraging IoT allows connected devices, sensors, edge computing, robotics, and automation will help these factories make more aware, decentralized decisions that improve overall equipment and efficiency in the process. 5G industries IoT is predictable to deliver last-mile wireless connectivity by providing the speed, consistency, capacity, and flexibility that manufacturers require for successful IoT implementation”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

5G Industrial IoT Market: Key Players

• TELUS (Canada)

• T-Mobile USA INC (US)

• Vodafone Limited (UK)

• Telefónica S.A (Spain)

• Sierra Wireless (Canada)

• Verizon (US)

• Siemens (Germany)

• Microsoft (US)

• IBM Corporation (US)

• AT&T (US)

• Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

• Nokia (Finland)

• Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)

• Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (US)

• Other prominent players

5G or the fifth generation of network and the internet of things (IoT) are two macro technology shifts swiftly from ambitious vision to real-world application. 5G and IoT adds system accompaniments that allow new levels of low dormancy, flexibility, and ultra-reliability. It is ideal for applications like first responders, emergency services, and autonomous vehicles as well as drones and industrial IoT, and robotics. 5G is a combined connectivity wireless fabric that will connect almost everything around us. 5G is rapidly evolving to meet diverse IoT requirements.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the 5G Industrial IoT Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2031. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

By Components

• Hardware

• Solution

• Service

By Application

• Asset Tracking and Management

• Predictive Maintenance

By End-user

• Process Industries ad

• Discrete Industries

