UPDATE* Middlesex Barracks / Bank robbery

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 22A3000097

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau

STATION: VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop A-West Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 12:20 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: 20 Methodist Lane, Williamstown, VT – Bar Harbor Bank

VIOLATION: Robbery

ACCUSED: Justin Ellis

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

***UPDATED INFORMATION***

The Vermont State Police continue their investigation into the robbery of the Bar Harbor Bank located at 20 Methodist Ln in the town of Williamstown. A search warrant was executed at a residence located in Barre City where it was believed Justin Ellis was residing. In addition to Ellis, Tiffany LeClerc, was located within the residence and found to have an active arrest warrant through the Department of Corrections. As a result, LeClerc was subsequently lodged at the Northeast Correctional Facility. Justin Ellis was subsequently taken into custody and was lodged at Northwest Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail for the charges of larceny from a person and false information to a police officer.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a robbery that occurred early Friday afternoon, Jan. 7, 2022, at the Bar Harbor Bank on Methodist Lane in Williamstown. At about 12:20 p.m., an unknown male entered the bank and demanded cash from the teller. The suspect did not display a weapon or threaten the teller. He fled the bank with an undisclosed sum of money and was seen operating a silver or gold four-door sedan. No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s, standing about 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall, of average build and with brown eyes. He was described wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark ballcap, brown pants, and a blue surgical mask. Images of the suspect taken from surveillance video are attached to this release.

Anyone with possible information regarding this incident is asked to call the Middlesex Barracks at 802-229-9191 and ask to speak with Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.