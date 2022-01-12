Submit Release
News Search

There were 999 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,350 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks // DUI (Refusal)

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B4000180

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shaughnessy                         

STATION: Rutland                  

CONTACT#:(802)773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: January 11, 2022, at 019 hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION: US 7, Rutland City

VIOLATION: DUI #1 (refusal)

 

ACCUSED: Susan Willoughby                                           

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Buffalo, New York

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/11/2022 at approximately 0118 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on US 7 in Rutland City for an observed motor vehicle violation.  The operator, Susan Wiloughby, displayed signs of impaired and was subsequently screened for DUI. Wiloughby was ultimately taken into custody and transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks for processing. Wiloughby was later released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on January 31, 2022, at 1000 hours to answer the above charges. 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks // DUI (Refusal)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.