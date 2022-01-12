Rutland Barracks // DUI (Refusal)

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22B4000180

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#:(802)773-9101

DATE/TIME: January 11, 2022, at 019 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US 7, Rutland City

VIOLATION: DUI #1 (refusal)

ACCUSED: Susan Willoughby

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Buffalo, New York

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/11/2022 at approximately 0118 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on US 7 in Rutland City for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator, Susan Wiloughby, displayed signs of impaired and was subsequently screened for DUI. Wiloughby was ultimately taken into custody and transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks for processing. Wiloughby was later released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on January 31, 2022, at 1000 hours to answer the above charges.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.