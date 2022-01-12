Submit Release
Voice Actress & Singer, Machico’s New Single “ENISHI”, Op of TV anime, Fantasia Sango - Realm of Legends -Is Out Now

ENISHI

Voice Actress & Singer, Machico’s New Single “ENISHI”, Op of TV anime, Fantasia Sango - Realm of Legends -Is now available for streaming!

TOKYO, JAPAN, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Machico, Voice Actress & Singer, has released her new single “ENISHI” today, January 12 (Wed), and it is now available for download and streaming.

This is the first single release under Machico's name in about two years. The song “ENISHi” has an exotic atmosphere with lyrics written by Genki Mizuno and music composed and arranged by Shuhei Mutsuki, and the song “向こうみず FORWARD (Mukoumizu Forward)” with lyrics written by Yuriko Mori and music composed and arranged by Kenta Matsukuma, who is also known as the music producer of BiSH. The off vocal ver. of each song is included in this album.

The song “ENISH” is also the opening theme of the TV anime “幻想三國誌 天元霊心記(Fantasia Sango - Realm of Legends -)” which is currently being on airing.

Enjoy Machico's music along with the anime!
　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　
TV Anime “幻想三國誌 天元霊心記(Fantasia Sango - Realm of Legends -)”

Opening Theme Song: ENISHI / Machico

COCC-17921, JPY1,430 (Including tax)


TRACK LIST

1. ENISHI　

TV anime “幻想三國誌 天元霊心記(Fantasia Sango - Realm of Legends -)” OP Theme song

Lyrics: Genki Mizuno / Music & Arrangement: Shuhei Mutsuki

2. 向こうみず FORWARD (Mukoumizu Forward)

Lyrics: Yuriko Mori / Music & Arrangement: Kenta Matsukuma

3. ENISHI (off vocal ver.)

4. 向こう見ずFORWARD (Mukoumizu Forward) (off vocal ver.)


LISTEN

lnk.to/Machico_ENISHI


WATCH

“ENISH” Lyric Video

https://youtu.be/tJdOOfQXqsU

TV ANIME

“幻想三國誌 天元霊心記(Fantasia Sango - Realm of Legends -)”

Anime Official Site: https://gensou-sangokushi.com/

Official Twitter: @gensou_3gokushi　

LIVE INFORMATION

“Machico 10th Anniversary Live –Trajectory-”

Date: May 22, 2022

Venue: Showa Women's University Hitomi Memorial Hall (Tokyo)



ABOUT Machico

Artist Photo.jpg
HoriPro International

Birthplace: Kure City, Hiroshima Prefecture

Birthday: March 25th

Official Twitter: ＠MachicoOfficial

Official Instagram: @machico_3s25

Official HP:　http://machi.co/

Official Site for Music:　https://columbia.jp/machico/

Official YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtUN5j4KH6DNkaZSATpSgcQ




©2021 USERJOY Technology CO.,LTD./Fantasia Sango partner

---------------------------------

Nippon Columbia Co., Ltd
Nipponophone
+81 3-5962-6796
email us here

“ENISH” Lyric Video

You just read:

