Voice Actress & Singer, Machico’s New Single “ENISHI”, Op of TV anime, Fantasia Sango - Realm of Legends -Is Out Now

ENISHI

Voice Actress & Singer, Machico’s New Single “ENISHI”, Op of TV anime, Fantasia Sango - Realm of Legends -Is now available for streaming!

TOKYO, JAPAN, January 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Machico, Voice Actress & Singer, has released her new single “ ENISHI ” today, January 12 (Wed), and it is now available for download and streaming.This is the first single release under Machico's name in about two years. The song “ENISHi” has an exotic atmosphere with lyrics written by Genki Mizuno and music composed and arranged by Shuhei Mutsuki, and the song “向こうみず FORWARD (Mukoumizu Forward)” with lyrics written by Yuriko Mori and music composed and arranged by Kenta Matsukuma, who is also known as the music producer of BiSH. The off vocal ver. of each song is included in this album.The song “ENISH” is also the opening theme of the TV anime “幻想三國誌 天元霊心記(Fantasia Sango - Realm of Legends -)” which is currently being on airing.Enjoy Machico's music along with the anime!TV Anime “幻想三國誌 天元霊心記(Fantasia Sango - Realm of Legends -)”Opening Theme Song: ENISHI / MachicoCOCC-17921, JPY1,430 (Including tax)TRACK LIST1. ENISHITV anime “幻想三國誌 天元霊心記(Fantasia Sango - Realm of Legends -)” OP Theme songLyrics: Genki Mizuno / Music & Arrangement: Shuhei Mutsuki2. 向こうみず FORWARD (Mukoumizu Forward)Lyrics: Yuriko Mori / Music & Arrangement: Kenta Matsukuma3. ENISHI (off vocal ver.)4. 向こう見ずFORWARD (Mukoumizu Forward) (off vocal ver.)LISTENlnk.to/Machico_ENISHIWATCH“ENISH” Lyric VideoTV ANIME“幻想三國誌 天元霊心記(Fantasia Sango - Realm of Legends -)”Anime Official Site: https://gensou-sangokushi.com/ Official Twitter: @gensou_3gokushiLIVE INFORMATION“Machico 10th Anniversary Live –Trajectory-”Date: May 22, 2022Venue: Showa Women's University Hitomi Memorial Hall (Tokyo)ABOUT MachicoArtist Photo.jpgHoriPro InternationalBirthplace: Kure City, Hiroshima PrefectureBirthday: March 25thOfficial Twitter: @MachicoOfficialOfficial Instagram: @machico_3s25Official HP: http://machi.co/ Official Site for Music: https://columbia.jp/machico/ Official YouTube Channel:©2021 USERJOY Technology CO.,LTD./Fantasia Sango partner---------------------------------

“ENISH” Lyric Video