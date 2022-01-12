3 Parcels of Vacant Land in Greene County, VA Set for Online Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., announces the online auction of 3 parcels of vacant land in Greene County, VA -- 2.0 +/- acres, 2.05 +/- acres & 12.65 +/- acres.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the online auction of 3 parcels of vacant land in Greene County, VA -- 2.0 +/- acres, 2.05 +/- acres & 12.65 +/- acres -- Parcels will be offered individually or in their entirety of 16.70 +/- acres. The online auction is open for bidding but bidding will begin to close on Monday, January 17 at 12 noon Eastern according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“This is a wonderful opportunity for a home building company or individuals seeking to build their dream home,” said Nicholls. “Take advantage of this rare opportunity that awaits the new owner of this property to own or invest in a property that will be a great present and future investment.”
“This desirable property is located just off Rt. 33, only .5 mile from the Rt. 29 corridor in Ruckersville, and only a short drive from Charlottesville, Culpeper & Orange,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group.
The auction’s date, property’s location and address and property highlights follow
Online Auction -- Bidding will begin to close on Monday, January 17 at 12 noon
15586 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968 -- NOTE: Physical address is for GPS purposes ONLY! Auction properties share a driveway w/this address.
3 parcels of vacant land in Greene County, VA
• Parcels will be offered individually or in their entirety of 16.70 +/- acres
• Parcel #1: 2.0 +/- acres
• Parcel #2: 2.05 +/- acres
• Parcel #3: 12.65 +/- acres. This parcel has 5 division rights.
• For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The online only real estate auction is open for bidding now. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson (540) 748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359
info@nichollsauction.com