MarketBlast® Partners with Dynamic Companies to Hunt for Innovation in the $480B Global Home Furnishings Industry
Innovators and suppliers of products in the home furnishings, home decor, dorm living, and home organization industries are encouraged to submit their product.MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Industry leaders are actively searching for new, unique, and innovative products in the categories of Home Décor, Home Furnishings, Dorm Living, and Storage Solutions
Products can be submitted for consideration directly to individual companies using the MarketBlast® platform
Submission criteria, including product stage of development, varies upon company
A worldwide product innovation hunt featuring the home furnishings, décor, and storage solutions industries was announced today. With the help of MarketBlast®, dynamic industry brands such as Inspired Home, DormCo., and Whitmor, are accepting new product submissions to consider for licensing or acquisition.
As the $480 billion Home Furnishings Industry continues to experience a shift to digital commerce and increased customization and modularity trends, industry players look to outside innovation opportunities to stay competitive and drive growth. To combat these challenges, MarketBlast is teaming with many companies to facilitate the process of searching for and managing outside product innovation opportunities.
Submissions for the hunt can be made by all suppliers, manufacturers, startup companies, professional developers, product engineers and innovators with innovation matching the criteria specified by the individual company hunts listed on MarketBlast. There are no upfront costs or commissions for new submitters to participate in this hunt. To submit to one or more of our company hunts, create a MarketBlast account at www.marketblast.com, add your product to your private account, search the keywords or company names from the list of open hunts and submit.
About MarketBlast®
It’s our mission to help companies discover and manage great product innovation from around the world. Through our innovation hunt platform, we promote and list company hunts making it easy for suppliers and product innovation owners to find and submit directly to these companies. For more information, visit www.marketblast.com or email info@marketblast.com.
Russell Williams
MarketBlast
+1 412-979-5997
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other