Italian Model Arianna Cassini Releases a Viral YouTube Video For Down Under Bedding

Sleeping with Down Under Bedding has been the longest relationship I have been in.”
— Arianna Cassini
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian- Italian model and social media influencer Ariana Cassini has released a humorous video that has gone viral on social media. On YouTube, the post has over 7,000 views and dozens of comments. The video highlights the difficulty in choosing a duvet among the dozens of different options and features, Down Under Bedding, CEO Tony Sagar.

About Ariana Cassini:
The Canadian-Italian model has been spending time in Italy due to the pandemic and has been a Down Under Bedding brand ambassador since 2019. Since graduating from Seneca College in Toronto, Canada - Ms. Cassni has been involved with Ultimo Boutique in Italy as the CEO & Marketing Coordinator for the high-end fashion brand. She is also working 241Production Media Production, Monaco as the production manager and hopes to return to Canada in 2022.

About Down Under Bedding:
The privately-held Canadian company is held by serial entrepreneur Tony Sagar who is the CEO & founder is an 8 figure powerhouse. The company reported December 2021 sales were up 30% over the previous year. The niche brand has sold millions of dollars in unique bedding private label products and carries other brands like Hush Blankets Inc, Tempur-pedic, PROTECT-A-BED to provide alternative sleep Solutions. The company has seen sales increase during the pandemic on all platforms like Amazon, Walmart, and Shopify.

Sleeping with Down Under Bedding has been the longest relationship I have been in - Ariana Cassini

Italian Model Arianna Cassini Releases a Viral YouTube Video For Down Under Bedding

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.