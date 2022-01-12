Denham Springs, LA Electrical Contractor Is Hiring
Owens Electrical Contractors is proud to announce that they are now hiring electricians and electrical apprentices/helpers.
We’re looking for people with experience and potential. We give our employees a lot of opportunities to advance and learn new skills, but you must be willing to work for it.”DENHAM SPRINGS, LA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Owens Electrical Contractors is proud to announce that they are now hiring electricians and electrical apprentices/helpers. They offer prompt and professional service to both Denham Springs, LA residents and those outside the area. Their team of professionals has experience with repairs for homes and businesses alike, so you can rely on them for all your needs.
— Kayte Owens Hood - Owens Electrical Contractors
Owens Electric strives to maintain a balance between employees’ professional and personal lives. All employees are happy and productive in the workplace. Safety is always a top priority, which is why their team members are well-trained and equipped with the necessary tools to do their job well.
Hourly pay rates are based on skills and experience at Owens Electric. Flexible hours are another perk of working at Owens Electric since many of their team members live all over Baton Rouge and Denham Springs! Check out the job openings we have today:
Electricians:
Many positions are available for Electricians. Apply in person to speak with the hiring manager.
Reasons why you should choose Owens Electrical Contractors, LLC as your next employer:
-Permanent Full-Time Positions
-Typical Work Week consists of Monday – Thursday 6:30 am – 5:00 pm
-Weekly pay along with a very competitive pay scale
-Humana Health Insurance after 90 days of employment
-Eight annual company paid holidays
-1-3+ weeks’ vacation after meeting eligibility
-Career opportunities with advancement and much more!
Required Key Skills and Characteristics:
-Use effective verbal and written communication skills
-Ability to follow written and verbal instructions
-Must possess basic mathematical and problem-solving skills
-Must adhere to the company’s strict attendance policy
-Must be reliable with a strong work ethic, as well as attention to detail
-Plan, diagram, and layout for electrician’s work
-Ability to read and interpret electrical plans, specifications, technical service manuals, and blueprints
-Thorough knowledge of electrical theories, practices, and troubleshooting
-Skilled in the use of testing devices, hand and power tool operation, and equipment employed in the electrical trade
-Examine/inspect field conditions and identify problems, inaccuracies, and cost-efficient measures that arise or that may be encountered. Take corrective action as needed.
-Giving full attention to what other people are saying, taking time to understand the points being made, asking appropriate questions, and not interrupting at inappropriate times
-Produce quality work, meeting requirements of plans, specifications, and electrical code standards
-Coordinate work with other trades and co-workers on job sites.
-Be very motivated
-Great leadership skills
-Work efficiently and productively
-Professional appearance and personality
Location:
Owens is based in Walker, LA, but our company serves Baton Rouge, Ascension, and South Louisiana.
Working conditions while performing the duties include exposure to temperature extremes, hazardous materials such as solvents used in paint application, saws, moving parts of machines, and toxic fumes from soldering irons.
May experience exposure to other hazardous substances, such as lead from soldered materials and asbestos in older buildings.
Physical Requirements:
-Regularly lifting and carrying up to 50 pounds
-Occasionally lifting and carrying up to 100 plus pounds
-Frequent standing, walking, sitting, stooping, and kneeling on hard and soft surfaces
-Ability to reach, climb and pull
-Safely climb a ladder while walking up and down repeatedly while carrying fixtures, wiring, tools, etc.
-Move in and around cluttered/confined spaces and uneven areas.
-Possess full range of motion and flexibility
-Ability to work in varied environmental conditions, including but not limited to heights above 10 feet, extreme temperatures, and other outside conditions
Must be able to bend pipe, terminate, pull wire through conduit, connect/wiring to lighting fixtures, hanging lighting fixtures, install panels and wire receptacles
Miscellaneous Requirements:
-Candidates must have a valid driver’s license, a good personality, be punctual, and pass pre-employment screening and drug tests.
-Five years of related experience as a commercial electrician is a must.
-A degree from a school or technical college diploma is a plus!
-Interested candidates must submit a complete resume, including detailed work history.
-Applications without the requested information will not be considered
Electrical Apprentices/Helpers
Owens Electric is currently seeking someone interested in or beginning a career in the commercial electrical field and is seeking to hire electrician helpers immediately.
Must possess valid driver’s license, reliable transportation, pass drug screen test, be punctual, have a good attitude, a great work ethic, be very knowledgeable, e able to pass a drug screen, and have a broad-based knowledge of electrical wiring systems.
Job Summary
Responsible for assisting electricians with installing and maintaining electrical and power systems. Works at construction sites, factories, businesses, and residences.
Primary Responsibilities
-Assist in installing electrical systems, either below 40,000 watts or above.
-Install sound systems, security systems, and voice and data systems.
-Install lighting, electrical outlets, and circuit breakers.
-Installing floor boxes and other devices.
-Thread conduit ends and connects couplings and conduit fittings using a wrench.
-Secure brackets to bulkheads with screws and bolts and pull wires through conduit leading to connection boxes, switch panels, and other terminals.
-Use tools such as conduit benders, screwdrivers, pliers, knives, hacksaws, and wire strippers.
-Replace faulty circuit breakers, fuses, switches, electrical and electronic components, or wires.
-Replace old fuse boxes.
-Hook up appliances for power.
-Install new lighting and ceiling fans.
-Electrical repairs on high voltage motors, transformers, generators, and electronic controllers on machine tools and industrial robots.
-Consult with engineers, engineering technicians, line installers and repairers, industrial machinery mechanics, and maintenance workers when performing installations.
-Rewire homes and businesses.
-Assist in home inspections.
-Required Skills and Characteristics:
-Strong understanding of electricity and electronics.
-Attention to detail and ability to work with both hands.
-Be willing to “fix it right” the first time.
-Able to work in cramped quarters where there is a lot of activity in a small area.
-Have good vision, hearing, coordination, and manual dexterity.
-Ability to read blueprints or schematics/diagrams and other written instructions.
-Ability to lift 50 pounds repetitively during work shift; climb ladders and stairs frequently throughout the job.
Types of Work Performed:
-Place conduit line for outlets & switches at specific locations in the wall by measuring distances from window sills, door frames & fixtures; use tape measure & level to ensure 90-degree angles.
-Running Cat5 and low-voltage wiring at both residential and commercial projects.
-Pull line, make connections, & test for voltage between boxes & outlets; remove old wiring when necessary.
-Assemble panel board by connecting main circuit breaker in a designated slot on top of the panel through the attachment of lugs and hooking up wires for outlets and switches; secure all wiring to prevent damage or accidental shock.
-Perform calculations for conduit line system design using formulas that take into account such factors as room size and type of plaster walls in a building.
-Nail conduit box covers over lines after installing wall-covering materials, such as drywall or hardwood flooring; nail wooden or metal trim around each cover to conceal it from view.
-Operate cable pulling machine and connect wire ends to terminal posts to install electrical wiring for fire alarm and security systems.
-Assemble new electrical fixtures, test voltage or amperage levels, and maintain records on job site progress.
-Schedule an electrician if specific outlets are not working correctly; troubleshoot problems with circuit breakers, switches, lighting fixtures, and power supply lines in buildings undergoing renovations.
-Create schematic diagrams of building layout or system configuration to document building plan before installing new electrical circuits.
-Connect control wire from power source to welding machine at construction sites; connect resistor wire to appropriate terminals on welding machines based on task requirements.
-Operate hand-powered electrical tools such as drill press to cut out holes through which wires will be pulled; drive screws into frame, wall, or ceiling surface to secure wire precisely at designated locations.
Required Education and Experience:
-A high school diploma or general equivalent is required; a trade school, technical school diploma, or associate’s degree in electrical engineering technology is a plus.
-Knowledge of proper wiring methods for electrical fixtures, code requirements for electrical systems, and related tools is necessary.
-One year of experience as an electrician or apprentice is desirable.
-Knowledgeable of building codes and compliance with local building ordinances is a plus.
To Apply:
Complete their online application on their website or contact them at 225-953-4764 for more information.
EEO/AA: M/F/Disability/Vet (Minorities, Females, Protected Veterans and Individuals with Disabilities are encouraged to apply)
Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to their race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, or national origin.
