Baton Rouge, LA Digital Marketing Agency Shares Tips to Improve Local Search

We put a lot of advice out there for small businesses, but I see certain things that are repeated over and over again, like adding keywords in the description. It's not rocket science.”DENHAM SPRINGS, LA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local digital marketing agency BlakSheep Creative has been helping businesses increase their visibility on the web since 2001. Company owner Clint L. Sanchez said small business owners can take several steps to improve their search engine rankings.
"We put a lot of advice out there for small businesses," Sanchez said, "but I see certain things that are repeated over and over again, like adding keywords in the description. It's not rocket science."
Sanchez said customers should make sure they're targeting the right keywords by putting themselves in the shoes of a potential customer.
"Think about what words you would type into the search engine if you were looking for your services," Sanchez said.
BlakSheep Creative suggests that business owners set up and optimize their Google Business Profile (formerly GMB). The company also advises that businesses claim their local listings, respond to reviews and keep their name, address, and phone number consistent across the web.
Sanchez said business owners should make sure that their digital footprint is consistent to build credibility.
"Google is the No. 1 search engine, so they are definitely going to look at your GMB page and other citations online," Sanchez said. "If you have multiple listings with different phone numbers and addresses, it's not going to help you."
Sanchez also said companies should engage with customers on social media networks to improve search engine rankings
BlakSheep Creative suggests small business owners keep an eye on their Google Analytics, which is free to set up. This can help them monitor who is coming to their page and how.
"That will help you understand what your customers are doing," Sanchez said. "You can see how many times they've been to your website, from where, and on what device."
Sanchez suggests using Google Search Console (Webmaster Tools) to help fine-tune the way searches are performed on Google.
"You can see how people are searching, whether it be by mobile device or desktop," Sanchez said. "This will tell you what keywords are bringing people to your site."
BlakSheep Creative also suggests creating content that prospects and customers find helpful, whether it's through blogs, videos, or other content.
"When you provide value up front, people will be more likely to know who you are," Sanchez said. "They read your blogs and interact with you through social media."
While many benefits come from digital marketing, one of the biggest is how much easier it makes gathering data and generating reports.
Small business owners should ask themselves: What types of things do I want to know about my website? What steps does my company take to improve visibility online? How could we use this information to help grow our business?
Sanchez also suggests that website owners use Schema Markup, which helps search engines understand what information they should be displaying.
"It's not very difficult, and it makes a huge difference," Sanchez said.
Sanchez added: "If you're building a house, you wouldn't build the roof first, right? The same goes for your website – make sure the foundation is set before worrying about prettying up or customizing anything."
About BlakSheep Creative:
BlakSheep Creative is a Baton Rouge-based digital marketing agency that helps businesses grow through creativity, strategy, and digital expertise. The company was founded in 2001 by owner Clint L. Sanchez
They provide web design, website development, eCommerce solutions, search engine optimization (SEO), social media strategy and management, pay-per-click (PPC) advertising management, display banner ads, email marketing services, lead generation strategies, reputation monitoring, and help with conversion rate optimization (CRO).
They are located at 10625 Eagle Crest Rd. in Denham Springs.
