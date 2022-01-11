Livingston Parish, LA Ultrasound Studio Shares 10 Safety Measures for Expecting Mothers at Home
With the recent COVID-19 pandemic, Look at Me 4D Imaging in Livingston, Louisiana, shares tips for expectant mothers to stay safe at home.
I hope this helps all of our mothers-to-be stay healthy and safe during their pregnancies! We want nothing more than for you to have a happy, fun, and relaxed pregnancy!”LIVINGSTON, LA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mrs. Anna Bass, owner of Look at Me 4D Imaging, shares ten ways to ensure a safe environment for her unborn babies.
— - Anna Bass, Owner, Look at Me 4D Imaging
Here are her ten safety measures that expecting mothers should follow:
1) Wash hands frequently. Pregnant women should avoid touching their face, especially their eyes and mouth, after coming in contact with surfaces such as doorknobs, light switches, door handles, etc.
2) Take showers instead of baths during pregnancy. Avoiding overheating is essential to reduce the chance of congenital disabilities (such as neural tube disorders) during the first trimester and dehydration later on.
3) Disinfect all surfaces. Use a diluted bleach solution on non-porous items, including doorknobs, light switches, toilet seats, etc.
4) Expectant mothers should rest often. It's more than just an inconvenience not to get enough sleep. According to new research by Hopkins Medicine, women who don't get enough sleep while pregnant have an increased risk of developing pregnancy problems such as:
- Preeclampsia, or high blood pressure
- Gestational diabetes
- Longer labors and higher rates of cesarean section, particularly among women who get fewer than six hours of sleep over 24 hours
5) Take a prenatal vitamin. Pregnant women should avoid taking unnecessary medications or supplements, but prenatal vitamins are vital for a healthy pregnancy diet.
6) Exercise regularly. It's recommended that expectant mothers exercise for 30-45 minutes 4-5 times a week. However, pregnant women should avoid strenuous exercises such as horseback riding, bicycling on uneven terrain, kickboxing, etc.
7) Write a birth plan. Pregnant women should write a birth plan which outlines their preferences for labor and delivery. This helps provide expectant mothers with a sense of control over the birthing process, which will help reduce fear and stress during delivery.
8) Clean your cat's litter box frequently. Cats are hosts to Toxoplasma Gondii, a parasite that can cause congenital disabilities.
9) Eat healthy foods and limit sugar intake. Pregnant women should eat plenty of protein and vegetables and avoid sugary snacks like candies and donuts, which only provide empty calories.
10) Limit caffeine. Pregnant women should only have 200 mg of caffeine per day. However, they should also avoid alcohol and any unprescribed drugs.
Following these ten simple safety measures should help reduce stress and keep expecting mothers' homes safe for them and their unborn babies.
About Look at Me 4D Imaging.
Located in Livingston, Louisiana, Look at Me 4D Imaging is an Ultrasound Studio providing 3D/4D imaging for expecting mothers all over the Greater Baton Rouge area. The studio offers a neutral and comfortable environment for expectant mothers to document their pregnancy journey through high-quality images of mother and baby and provide them with a beautiful keepsake of their pregnancy journey.
To learn more about Look at Me 4D Imaging, or to schedule an ultrasound, visit https://lookatme4dimaging.com or call Mrs. Anna Bass at (225) 435-9749
Anna Bass
Look at Me 4D Imaging
+1 (225) 435-9749
info@lookatme4dimaging.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other