VX Global Inc. Announces Investment Marketing Platform
Traffic Award Winner and AMEX email list added to Platform Capability
We have a powerful, finely tuned marketing machine that can create an audience for any general solicitation and provide deep analytics and actionable leads for the right company or Broker Dealer. ”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VX Global has created a consummate investment, financial, branding, and awareness marketing cooperative that combines the skill sets, data warehouses, and capability of three separate marketing firms that are highly experienced in the capital markets. As a team we are experts in finance and investment, big data, platform-oriented efforts, SaaS based compliance, data intelligence and deep analytics.
— Jonathan Pappie
"Collectively we have produced outstanding results for qualified clients and all campaigns are fully transparent. We can display efforts in real time, and deliver the actual data per campaign."
Our deep focus is in investment marketing for companies and funds that have trackable and traceable results, and for startups that are well-capitalized and have exceptional teams and opportunities. We also have marketed to loan candidates for licensed institutions and price the financial community with a wide marketing array. As a team we can deliver the following for :
• Guaranteed delivery of warm “activated” leads.
• CF, Rule C, tokenized and REG A capable marketing and advertising for compliant raises
• 2 Market Platform’s that have an investor database of over 30,000 investors each
• Full Ad Creation and full preparation services including video. (Must be approved by your team and preferably Counsel)
• Digital Paid Search
• Drip Campaigns
• Webinars
• Programmatic Video and Display ads
• Social Media Campaigns
• Press Release Maximization (Multi-Channel)
• Site See Pixel
• LinkedIn Lead Generator
• Search and Deploy Ads
• Vetted and proven investor database via email campaign of over 1,000,000 investors (The previous American Stock Exchange email database)
(Segmented per campaign with a 50k max mailing per round)
• E-trade investment data contact and marketing
• Campaign refinement and data analytics
• Open view to campaign specifics including results
• Complete transparency and ongoing assistance
• Immediate delivery notification
Combined our firms have assisted in creating over 300 million in funding. Further attribution and a demo are available to interested parties.
Jonathan Hans Pappie
VX Global Inc
+1 7257805814
email us here