Third Dose/Booster Data Available in Vaccination and Breakthrough Report

Based on the COVID-19 Vaccination and Breakthrough Infections report for the month of December, COVID-19 vaccinations continue to protect against the more severe COVID-19 illnesses. Of the 4,621 December cases, only 65 (1.4 per cent) cases were hospitalized. Estimated ICU rates were 3.5/100,000 for the unvaccinated and 0.4/100,000 in those with the second dose.

The Ministry of Health has updated the COVID-19 vaccination and breakthrough information for December 1-31. December's report is the first that third/booster dose information has been reported. Note that overall numbers for the third/booster dose information are small in the December report as the booster program was expanded throughout the month.

Highlights include:

Of the 4,621 COVID-19 cases reported in December, 1,368 (29.6 per cent) were unvaccinated or tested positive within three weeks of receiving their first vaccination while 2,804 cases (60.7 per cent) were fully vaccinated. Of the 2,804 cases with the second dose, 250 (8.9 per cent) had comorbid conditions and 159 (5.7 per cent) were 65 years and older.

Of the 4,621 cases, 65 (1.4 per cent) were hospitalized with 31 of those (47.7 per cent of hospitalized cases) unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Of these 65 cases who were hospitalized, two (3.1 per cent) were less than five years of age and 26 (40 per cent) were 65 years and older.

Of the 4,621 cases reported in December, 15 (0.3 per cent) cases were admitted to ICU. Ten of those cases (66.7 per cent) were unvaccinated. Of these 15, no cases were less than 20 years old and the two ICU cases with their third/booster dose both had comorbid conditions.

Of the 4,621 cases reported in December, seven (0.2 per cent) had fatal outcomes. Of the cases who died, four (57.1 per cent) were unvaccinated. There were no deaths reported in the group with the first booster dose and no deaths among December cases under 20 years of age.

All vaccination and breakthrough data reports are available in the COVID-19 vaccination information at saskatchewan.ca.

Note that this vaccination and breakthrough analysis for December is based on cases that were reported in December. This methodology has consistently been utilized for all monthly vaccination and breakthrough reports.

All Saskatchewan residents are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated for COVID-19. All residents aged 18+ are eligible for a third/booster dose three months following their second dose. Certain individuals with underlying medical conditions aged 12+ are also eligible. Information about Saskatchewan Health Authority vaccine clinics and participating pharmacies is available at saskatchewan.ca/covid-19.

Preserving PCR Testing Capacity As of December 30, 2021, Saskatchewan residents who receive positive test results from a rapid antigen test are no longer required to seek a confirmatory PCR test. Free rapid antigen tests are available at approximately 600 locations around the province at this time, with Indigenous Services Canada supplying First Nations communities. All residents are encouraged to pick up a rapid antigen test and test themselves and their family as part of COVID-19 surveillance.

Saskatchewan Health Authority PCR testing is available to priority individuals who:

Are experiencing moderate COVID-19 symptoms

Are identified as part of an outbreak situation, as ordered by the Medical Health Officer (MHO)

Require a transfer or admission to acute and congregate settings

Require surveillance testing of immunocompromised patients (including chemotherapy, hemodialysis)

Whether you have received a positive test result through a rapid antigen test or a PCR test, all residents are required to self-isolate and notify their contacts as part of COVID-19 case management protocols. The duration of your self-isolation depends on your vaccination status and symptoms.

If you are deemed a close contact, you may or may not be required to self-isolate, depending on your vaccination status and symptoms.

Get Your PCR Test Results at MySaskHealthRecord (MSHR)

The Saskatchewan Health Authority continues to use auto-notification for PCR test results for those receiving notifications via text message. Test results may be posted to MySaskHealthRecord earlier and all residents are encouraged to set up an MSHR account for test results and to access their vaccination records for proof of vaccination requirements.

Public Health Orders Will Be Enforced

For the weeks of December 27 and January 3, the provincial COVID enforcement team issued a number of summary office tickets for failure to abide by the current public health orders:

Central Avenue Hair Studio, Swift Current received a fine for $2,800 for failure to mask

Kindersley Church, Kindersley received a fine for $2,800 for failure to mask

Holy Family Catholic Church, Regina received a fine for $2,800 for failure to mask

SKBuilt Gym, Regina received a fine for $2,800 for failure to mask and a $14,000 fine for failure to check for proof of vaccination or a negative test

Whole Leaf Healing Tree, Regina received a fine for $2,800 for failure to mask

Kingdom Sound Academy, Swift Current received a fine for $2,800 for failure to mask

Sweet Treats Candy Company, Moose Jaw received a fine for $2,800 for failure to mask

Note that under The Health Information and Privacy Act, the Ministry of Health cannot disclose the names of individuals who have received fines.

COVID-19 Summary for January 11, 2022:

From January 5 - January 11, 14,967 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of primary series vaccines administered in the province to 1,818,581.

An additional 52,730 third and fourth doses have been administered in the province from January 5 - January 11, bringing the total number of vaccines including boosters administered in the province to 2,193,645. Thirty-nine per cent of eligible residents age 18+ have now received their booster dose.

As of January 11, 88 per cent of residents 12 years and older and 84 per cent of residents five years older have received their first dose. Eighty-four per cent of residents 12 years and older and 77 per cent of residents five years and older are fully vaccinated.

There were 6,861 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan from January 5 - January 11, bringing the provincial total to 94,080 cases. There were 2,084 recoveries recorded during the same period.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan is currently 980 (81.3/100,000).

One new death was reported January 5 - January 11.

There were 1,544 new lineage results reported for January 5 - January 11.

As of January 11, 121 individuals are hospitalized including 110 inpatient hospitalizations and 11 ICU hospitalizations. Of the 121 patients, 54 (44.6 per cent) were not fully vaccinated

Since October 25, 41 monoclonal antibody infusion treatments have been delivered.

From January 5 - January 11, there were 24,020 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan.

