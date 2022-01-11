Daily Session Report for Tuesday, January 11, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, January 11 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
January 11, 2022
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 2:15 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Darisha Parker.
Pursuant to House Rule 46, the Speaker appoints the following member to the Majority Rules Committee for the 2021-2022 Legislative Session:
Jonathan Fritz.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
SB 324
Bills Referred
HB 2218 State Government
HB 2219 State Government
HB 2237 Local Government
HB 2238 Judiciary
HB 2239 Transportation
Bills Recommitted
HB 527 To Appropriations
HB 2146 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 293 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1186 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1280 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1785 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2019 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2148 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 324 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 624 From Consumer Affairs as Committed
HB 1594 From Consumer Affairs as Amended
HB 105 From Finance as Committed
HB 199 From Finance as Committed
HB 285 From Finance as Committed
HB 324 From Finance as Committed
HB 333 From Finance as Committed
HB 1960 From Finance as Committed
HB 1630 From Health as Committed
SB 709 From Health as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 38
HB 1351
HB 1641
HB 1727
HB 1760
HB 1830
SB 731
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 1641
HB 1727
HB 1830
House Resolutions Adopted
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.