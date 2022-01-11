Daily Session Report for Tuesday, January 11, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, January 11 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

January 11, 2022

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 2:15 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Darisha Parker.

January 11, 2022

Pursuant to House Rule 46, the Speaker appoints the following member to the Majority Rules Committee for the 2021-2022 Legislative Session:

Jonathan Fritz.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

SB 324

Bills Referred

HB 2218 State Government

HB 2219 State Government

HB 2237 Local Government

HB 2238 Judiciary

HB 2239 Transportation

Bills Recommitted

HB 527 To Appropriations

HB 2146 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 293 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1186 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1280 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1785 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2019 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2148 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 324 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 624 From Consumer Affairs as Committed

HB 1594 From Consumer Affairs as Amended

HB 105 From Finance as Committed

HB 199 From Finance as Committed

HB 285 From Finance as Committed

HB 324 From Finance as Committed

HB 333 From Finance as Committed

HB 1960 From Finance as Committed

HB 1630 From Health as Committed

SB 709 From Health as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 38

HB 1351

HB 1641

HB 1727

HB 1760

HB 1830

SB 731

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

HB 1641

HB 1727

HB 1830

House Resolutions Adopted

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.