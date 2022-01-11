Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Tuesday, January 11, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, January 11 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

January 11, 2022

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 2:15 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Darisha Parker.

 

 

January 11, 2022

 

Pursuant to House Rule 46, the Speaker appoints the following member to the Majority Rules Committee for the 2021-2022 Legislative Session: 

 

Jonathan Fritz.

 

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

SB 324

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 2218   State Government

HB 2219   State Government

 

HB 2237   Local Government

HB 2238   Judiciary

HB 2239   Transportation

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 527        To Appropriations

HB 2146      To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 293        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1186      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1280      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1785      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2019      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2148      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 324         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 624        From Consumer Affairs as Committed

HB 1594      From Consumer Affairs as Amended

HB 105        From Finance as Committed

HB 199        From Finance as Committed

HB 285        From Finance as Committed

HB 324        From Finance as Committed

HB 333        From Finance as Committed

HB 1960      From Finance as Committed

HB 1630      From Health as Committed

SB 709         From Health as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 38

HB 1351

HB 1641

HB 1727

HB 1760

HB 1830

SB 731

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HB 1641

HB 1727

HB 1830

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

