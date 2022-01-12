Meet CellCore’s Lead Scientist
Tim Griswold Is Known for His Bowtie, Dance Moves, and Scientific Innovation
I like to show people that I am more than just an analytical, science brain, so I do my best to surprise people and have fun!”MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CellCore Biosciences, Meridian-based health company, is known for its life-changing supplements and innovative laboratory team. That team of health solution masterminds is led by lead scientist, Tim Griswold. Tim’s personal health struggles were what originally led him to the field of naturopathics science.
— Tim Griswold, CellCore Head Scientist
Tim shares, “During my undergrad years, I started having some internal medical concerns and set about on a journey to try and discover the cause and possible solutions. I determined that in order for me to heal, I would need to get to the root cause. This led me to my master’s work where I got to study atomic particle movement and the quantum nature of the universe.”
The scientist has his Master of Nanoscience from Arizona State University, where he focused on learning the physics of biology and chemistry at the ultra small scale. Prior to that he earned two bachelor’s degrees from the University of Idaho in chemical engineering and chemistry.
Tim is also a family man. Married for three years, he and his wife, Carolyn, just had their first child, Ezekiel, in late May. Along with Tim’s intelligence, his fun-loving personality is demonstrated in his iconic bowtie and eye-catching dance moves. Tim says, “I like to show people that I am more than just an analytical, science brain, so I do my best to surprise people and have fun! And dancing, well dancing is the soul saying hello… which makes everything more fun.”
At CellCore’s biannual practitioner event, ECO, Tim is a highly regarded speaker. In April 2021 at ECO Orlando, Tim presented on Carbon Technology and on atomic states. During the breaks, Tim told a few science jokes and let his “soul say hello” with some dancing.
Tim says, “CellCore Biosciences is a fantastic company to be a part of. Its goals, mission, company culture, and new frontiers all get me excited to put my pants on and come to work everyday. This role as lead scientist has allowed me to dedicate my expertise in nanoscience to something that matters.”
Tim’s thorough understanding of everything that defines chemistry has been instrumental in advancing CellCore’s proprietary Carbon Technology.
Tim says, “This role of lead scientist has given me the opportunity to incorporate my knowledge of ultra small particles into the realm of physiology. This fundamental understanding has helped our team develop technologies that store and produce energy within natural carbon-based molecules. These molecules can be introduced as an aid in health and healing that supplies energy, but also supplies the raw carbon backbone materials used to build and restore tissue.”
He continues, “The success stories make it all worthwhile, where people go from a low energy, low excitement, unwell state and then their countenances slowly start to change as we assist them in their health journey. My condition has greatly improved by using this unique technology, and I am excited to share it with the world.”
About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is an innovative, wholesale nutraceutical brand for thousands of practitioners worldwide. With cutting-edge technology and education, CellCore is redefining the way we view root cause solutions and foundational health. To learn more, please visit CellCore.com.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Shawnda Huffman, Vice President of Communications for CellCore Biosciences, at shawnda.huffman@cellcorebiosciences.com.
Jessica Tidwell
CellCore Biosciences
jessica.tidwell@cellcore.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook