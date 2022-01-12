ZIZZO BIKES PEDALS AHEAD OF THE COMPETITION WHILE FIGHTING INFLATION

ZiZZO Ferro Folding Bike - 10% OFF January 2022

It may be our most affordable model, but is very customizable since it uses industry standard parts. The Ferro is well-built and comes ready to ride out of the box.” — Benjamin Chen

UNION CITY, CA, USA, January 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- While other bike companies are increasing prices due to inflation, ZiZZO is lowering them. The nation’s #1 folding bike company has announced an “Early Spring Special” on an already affordable deal with the budget-friendly Ferro model. For one month only, January 2022, customers can get an extra 10% OFF by using promo code: SpringSmiles at the website’s ZiZZO.bike checkout.The Ferro doesn’t sacrifice quality to save a few dollars as ZiZZO hopes to introduce more riders to the benefits of a folding bike. ZiZZO Bikes is founded on the principal that riding a bike should be affordable, accessible, and fun!“It may be our most affordable model, but is very customizable since it uses industry standard parts,” says Benjamin Chen, the president of ZiZZO Bikes. “The Ferro is well-built and comes ready to ride out of the box.”Features and benefits of the ZiZZO FERRO Folding Bike:• Industry standard parts make customization easy!• High Tensile Steel Frame; high carbon makes the frame strong and long-lasting• Genuine Shimano Parts; trusted, reliable and durable for years of hassle-free riding• Newly Added Alloy Adjustable Stem gives that perfect fit and comfort• 5 out of 5 Star Rating by ZiZZO Customers; Tested and Trusted by our ridersWith the current situation in the bicycle industry being short of product for multiple reasons, ZiZZO is well ahead of the game with plenty of bikes ready to ride. You may get disappointed or turned away due to lack of product in some places when looking for a new ride but not at ZiZZO. One of the biggest themes over the last two years to emerge from the “pandemic bike boom” has been the theme of riders looking for a “non-threatening,” fun way to enjoy riding.The ZiZZO Ferro is available now at $269.99 with an additional 10% discount when using the promo code.ABOUT ZiZZOZiZZO and its parent company, VENQUEST TRADING are headquartered in Northern California. Co-founded by Henry Hon and Benjamin Chen, they have been operating in manufacturing and national distribution for over 30 years, successfully supporting and servicing hundreds of thousands of products. ZiZZO utilizes designers and engineers from Europe, America, and Asia. The bikes are manufactured by one of the largest bicycle factories in Asia, producing more than 2,000,000 bikes a year for some of the biggest brands in the world.ZiZZO was founded on the principle that cycling should be affordable, fun, and accessible.

