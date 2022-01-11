First Degree Domestic Assault and Interfering with Access to Emergency Services / Westminster Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1000135
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Acevedo
STATION: Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 01/08/2022 – morning hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: In the area of Mile Marker 50 – Weathersfield, Windsor County, Vermont
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Assault; Interfering with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Dillon M. Warren
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/08/2022, at approximately 1355 hours, Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks received a complaint regarding an incident of domestic assault. Further investigation resulted in an additional charge of Interfering with Access to Emergency Services. The incident took place on Interstate 91 in the area of mile marker 50, in the town of Weathersfield, Windsor County, Vermont. Dillon Warren, 26, of Springfield, Vermont was arrested on 01/11/2022 and ordered to appear in court on 01/12/2022 at 1230 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/12/2022 at 1230 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held Without Bail
MUG SHOT: Image attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Marie Beland - 522
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, Vermont 05346
(802)722-4600 – Dispatch
Marie.Beland@vermont.gov