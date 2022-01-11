First Degree Domestic Assault and Interfering with Access to Emergency Services / Westminster Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22B1000135

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Acevedo

STATION: Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: 01/08/2022 – morning hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: In the area of Mile Marker 50 – Weathersfield, Windsor County, Vermont

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Assault; Interfering with Access to Emergency Services

ACCUSED: Dillon M. Warren

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/08/2022, at approximately 1355 hours, Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks received a complaint regarding an incident of domestic assault. Further investigation resulted in an additional charge of Interfering with Access to Emergency Services. The incident took place on Interstate 91 in the area of mile marker 50, in the town of Weathersfield, Windsor County, Vermont. Dillon Warren, 26, of Springfield, Vermont was arrested on 01/11/2022 and ordered to appear in court on 01/12/2022 at 1230 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/12/2022 at 1230 hours

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held Without Bail

MUG SHOT: Image attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Marie Beland - 522

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)722-4600 – Dispatch

Marie.Beland@vermont.gov