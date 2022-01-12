Hardback Casebound Laminate Book Publishing services now available at ColoringBook.com St. Louis, MO

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. | ColoringBook.com St. Louis now offers full color Hardback, Casebound, Laminate Book Publishing, magazines, services and more.

Paying close attention to customer wants and needs, with an inclusive, non-partisan attitude helped our company move into the hardback book business.”
— N. Wayne Bell, Publisher
SAINT LOUIS, MO, USA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Missouri based Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. | ColoringBook.com located in St. Louis now offers line of hardback, casebound and laminate book publishing, in addition to their periodicals, magazines, cards and more. Full service editorial, pagination, layout and design can be provided to each customer. The company is know for publishing coloring books of all shapes, sizes and topics, this week they are launching an additional website www.ColoringBooks.com describing pricing, details and services. Over the years the company developed relationships in our current publishing business and continues to grow into other segments of the industry, says publisher Bell, coloring books in general have been on steady growth curve for decades. We have the capability of producing print on demand services for all customers.

"Over the years as our company published thousands of soft cover, glossy and laminate books developing into opportunities to help people with their biographies, stories , educational books and more in hard back or case bound products. Moving along we invested in machinery that increases service to include hardback book binding including full color story books. This includes specialty book products, print on demand, full color story books, hard back covers. If we can't do it all in house, one of our publishing partners can," stated Wayne Bell.

"Putting ink on paper and giving our customer base what they want keeps us busy, our first book published was in 1981, we are entering our fifth decade of publishing with the arrival of 2022", says Bell. The company specializes in books for the internet, retail, fundraising, wholesale and custom books, including government publications. Paying close attention to customer wants and needs, with an inclusive, non-partisan attitude our company move into the hardback book business. Our employees are passionate about helping customers get what they want, paying attention to detail is a specialty in our business."

Bell published his first book in 1981 and has continuously put ink on paper since then. He formed the Missouri Corporation, Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. in 1988 and the company expanded into Canada in 1998. Purchasing www.ColoringBook.com and www.ColoringBooks.com Bell has added about 1600 other coloring book related domain names to his library of domains in eight countries. Most all relating to coloring books or music products. Bell is married and lives in St. Louis, MO.

