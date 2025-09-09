N. Wayne Bell, Publisher and Founder of Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. N. Wayne Bell Publisher, Author & Member Rolling Stone Culture Council Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. offices St. Louis, MO Book binding St. Louis, MO at Really Big Coloring Books, Inc. Perfect Bound - Spiral - Square Back and more. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is a multi-national company providing quality adult and children’s coloring book products for nearly four decades and publishes music.

Turning colouring books into a multi-market business through digital first-mover gains, US government contracts, and elite networking to drive growth.

Continuing adaptation, innovation, and unwavering focus, next week our company debuts https://coloringbooks.ai, a robot named "RBCB". What used to take months, we now do in days. It's hard to believe.” — N. Wayne Bell, Publisher

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Continuing adaptation, innovation, unwavering focus, while appearing in the national media of the United Kingdom and across Europe, it seems the world is becoming smaller in many ways. Our company began to purchase .de, .uk, .ca and other colouring book or publishing domain extensions right after the internet was invented. We have always envisioned and dreamed about making coloring "colouring" books for the UK and EU. Doing business, visiting Europe and the UK is fun, educational, challenging, and we make many new friends, said Wayne Bell, Publisher and Founder at Really Big Coloring Books, Inc.Media outlet RichmanMagazine.com London, England published "The Man Behind Your Colouring Books- All The Way To The Rolling Stone Culture Council Wayne Bell turns colouring books into a multi-market business through digital first-mover gains, government contracts and elite networking to drive growth,". Most people see a colouring book and think childhood nostalgia. Wayne Bell saw multiple revenue streams, government contracts and a pathway to elite business networks. His company Really Big Coloring Books started in 1988 as a simple publishing venture, but Bell turned it into something much bigger by being first online, securing stable institutional clients and using unexpected networking opportunities that most niche manufacturers never consider.Bell’s path shows how seemingly old-school products can become springboards for scale when you think beyond traditional boundaries. His St. Louis-based company now operates as the world’s original colouring book website, holds contracts with the U.S. Government Publishing Office, runs the national PBS KIDS Series Coloring Program and distributes Crayola Brand Crayons across the USA and Canada.Bell’s multi-market approach centres on cornering multiple markets rather than relying on a single revenue source. Research on product diversification shows this approach typically takes 10-12 years to generate significant returns, but it reduces dependency risks by broadening income sources. Bell’s 37-year journey validates this timeline.Being first online gave Bell what McKinsey calls the fast-mover advantage. Early digital adopters in manufacturing typically see higher survival rates and temporary monopolies in their markets. Bell capitalised on this by launching ColoringBook.com when most competitors were still thinking in terms of traditional retail distribution.The government contracting element adds stability that many niche manufacturers lack. Bell’s work with the U.S. Government Publishing Office provides the kind of predictable, long-term revenue that allows businesses to invest in growth initiatives. Government contracts also require compliance standards that, once mastered, become competitive barriers against smaller players.His PBS KIDS partnership demonstrates how children’s product manufacturers can scale through brand partnerships. PBS has formed multiple licensing partnerships with manufacturers, using digital platforms extensively to reach millions of children whilst engaging in public-private partnerships that enhance educational impact.The Rolling Stone Culture Council Factor. Bell’s membership in the Rolling Stone Culture Council represents something more targeted than typical business networking. Founded in 2020, this invitation-only community connects senior executives across industries including art, entertainment, media, sports and hospitality. Bell is celebrating his fourth year in this group.‘This invitation to continuing membership, which connects you with people who help manage, own, and run businesses, fosters growth and ingenuity—an interchange of conversation providing value that goes well beyond the written word,’ Bell explains. The council offers what most business networks don’t: vetted international access to innovators and thought leaders through private digital forums, virtual events and personalised introductions. Members can publish insights on RollingStone.com, which enhances thought leadership credibility. Building global networks requires this kind of purposeful approach rather than casual networking. This is a global expanse of networking, said Bell.‘Participation in this community brings together globally recognised talent from many organisations,’ Bell notes. This kind of cross-industry exposure matters because it opens deal flow opportunities that wouldn’t exist within traditional industry boundaries.Why Elite Networks Create Business Value. The tangible benefits of councils like Rolling Stone’s extend beyond networking events and business card exchanges. Members access personalised concierge introductions to solve specific business challenges and discover collaboration opportunities across various industries.Publishing opportunities on major platforms like Rolling Stone provide credibility that opens doors to partnerships, speaking engagements and board positions. The reputation enhancement component alone justifies membership costs for many business owners seeking to establish thought leadership beyond their immediate sectors.For someone like Bell, whose business spans children’s products, adult books, government contracting and distribution partnerships, this kind of diverse network creates opportunities that single-industry associations can’t match. The council’s fee-based, invitation-only structure ensures serious participants rather than casual networkers.Lessons for Building Niche Businesses. Bell’s playbook offers specific methods for men building businesses in established markets. First, identify multiple niches within your sector rather than focusing on a single product category. His expansion from children’s colouring books to adult books, then government contracts, then distribution partnerships shows how to layer revenue streams without losing focus.Second, pursue official contracts that provide stability. Government work requires more compliance overhead, but it offers predictable revenue cycles and helps establish credibility for private sector negotiations. Niche manufacturers benefit significantly from government contracts as they provide stable demand and opportunities to scale production capabilities.Third, seek networking opportunities outside your immediate industry. Bell’s presence in a culture-focused council alongside his manufacturing background creates unique positioning. Most business owners network within their sector and miss cross-industry opportunities that create competitive advantages.Staying Adaptable While ScalingBell’s journey demonstrates the value of maintaining adaptability in product development, client relationships and network building. His company has evolved from a traditional publisher to a multi-channel business that includes digital platforms, institutional contracts and brand partnerships.The key insight is that even traditional products can become platforms for much larger businesses when you approach market entry purposefully. Bell didn’t just make colouring books—he built systems for reaching multiple customer segments, securing institutional relationships and accessing networks that create ongoing opportunities.His approach shows that building significant business value often comes from connecting seemingly unrelated opportunities. A colouring book website becomes government contract work. Government credibility leads to PBS partnerships. Publishing success opens doors to cultural industry networks. Each connection strengthens the others whilst creating new possibilities for growth."Working across multiple platforms, the ability to communicate across cultures, and working inside government contacts all represent cross-industry relationships. But, at the end of the day, it's the honesty, compassion, vision, and the good people around you that create successes. When I made my first book back in 1981, it literally took months of collaboration among a team of multi-talented people to publish a book. Next week, our company debuts to the public https://coloringbooks.ai with a robot named "RBCB". What used to take months, we can now do in hours. It's hard to believe. Publishing organizations like RichManMagazine.com help bring visionaries and companies together," ended Bell.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.