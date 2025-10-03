Launching ColoringBooks.ai a Cutting-Edge AI Image and Book Generator with Real-Time Editing Tools

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ColoringBooks.AI is an image generator with built-in editing features based in St. Louis, MO, USA, designed specifically for creating coloring pages and coloring books. Powered by Really Big Coloring Books, Inc., the program offers editable options, enabling users to modify, add to, or delete areas of their generated image in real-time. The ColoringBooks.ai platform offers an initial free membership with no credit card required, providing new users with 10 free images. The paid memberships prioritize privacy, offer proprietary editing features along with user-friendly tools suitable for all ages, both for individuals and major corporate accounts.

With company operations centered in St. Louis, Missouri they can also print and manufacture the ColoringBooks.ai images, transforming them into a retail-quality product for individuals, families, or for sale within the retail industry. The ColoringBooks.ai robot, named "RBCB," will enable users to create custom coloring pages and publish their own books by entering text prompts or images with ColoringBooks.ai technology. The company serves educators, parents, and creators, producing both digital downloads and print-ready files for their use in retail, educational, and promotional markets.

Founder and CEO N. Wayne Bell has been involved in the book business since his college days. He also founded Really Big Coloring Books® | ColoringBook.com, the world's original coloring book website. "When I started in this business in 1981, it would take weeks to months to build and print an original 40-page coloring book. The manufacturing steps and print space required to build real books could easily occupy 10,000 square feet. Today, with AI technology, you can build a book and publish it within a couple of days, and in a very small space, it's almost unbelievable," stated Wayne Bell. "It's so exciting to enable artists, authors, educators and the community at large. Many people want to publish and be heard, with https://ColoringBooks.ai technology this enables publishing at a significantly lower cost."

The company is headquartered and managed mainly from the St. Louis region, confirming its US-based origin and Midwestern launch. ColoringBooks.AI is a local St. Louis innovation that brings AI-powered creativity to book enthusiasts everywhere. "When our IT team leader explained that some one else's robot is calling our robot to process an order, that's when I realized I have been making books for a long time, and I still have so much to learn. Publishing is a team effort with a global impact," Wayne concluded.

ColoringBooks.ai Image Generator by Really Big Coloring Books® with Print on Demand Publishing and Distributing.

About

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is a multi-national company providing books, coloring books, musical products and other paper products. The company holds membership in industry organizations including The Missouri Press Association, System for Award Management for the U.S. Govt. (SAM), promotional products groups, SAGE, ASI, and PPAI, The International Book Publishers Assoc. (IBPA) and other publishing industry leading groups. A Member of the Library of Congress Copyright Office in book and music publishing.1-314-695-5757 for more information or visit http://www.ColoringBook.com. The company owns more than 1600 web domains across the globe, all relating to books and music.

