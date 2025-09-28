ColoringBook.com Expands Product Line to include Chipboard for Retail Packaging, Business and Crafters

Beyond packaging, many customers incorporate this chipboard into creative projects such as photo albums and scrapbooks. It serves as an excellent material for making covers or folders, providing a solid backing that enhances the appearance and durability. Beyond packaging, many customers incorporate this chipboard into creative projects such as photo albums and scrapbooks. It serves as an excellent material for making covers or folders, providing a solid backing that enhances the appearance and durability. A variety of sizes from 5.5 x 8.5 up to 17 x 22 inch high quality 40 point chipboard. A variety of sizes from 5.5 x 8.5 up to 17 x 22 inch high quality 40 point chipboard. Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., founded in 1988 and headquartered in St. Louis, MO is a manufacturer with integrated facilities providing adult and children’s coloring books and other paper related products.

Chipboard is a multi-use practical, durable and affordable material used to elevate a business, protect projects, and create products that stand out.

Chipboard has the ability to go beyond traditional paper, it can be used to cut shapes, create stencils, make picture frames, and add dimension to scrapbooks and other handmade products.” — N. Wayne Bell, Publisher

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adding value for existing and new customers Really Big Coloring Booksand ColoringBook.comexpands product line to include chipboard. Chipboard is one of the most practical and affordable materials available , making it an excellent choice for businesses looking to elevate their offerings, protect projects, and create standout products. Whether you operate a shop, package handmade goods, or are passionate about crafting, chipboard delivers impressive results without exceeding your budget.Really Big Coloring Books chipboard line is available in a variety of sizes and counts, ranging from 12 sheets to 48, with any quantity available up to full pallets. "The company uses a large amount of chipboard in making different product lines, from notebooks to coloring books. Customers often asked to purchase just chipboard, so we are making it available in various packaging and quantities", said Wayne Bell CEO.Sizes range from 5.5 x 8.5 inches, 8.5 x 11, 11 x 17 to 17 x 22 inches , and in any amount. Educators, bookstores and craft markets historically have inquired about chipboard. Making it available in any quantity is a service to small shops or large businesses with special need projects, Bell said. Its a favorite for crafts and handmade goods.Educating consumers, crafters and artists on the uses of chipboard. It's stronger than cardboard and sleeker for presentation, unlike regular cardboard, chipboard is solid throughout and lacks hollowness, providing smoother, sturdier, and more professional-looking packaging, displays, and product backings . This solid construction ensures that products meet customers’ expectations for quality and presentation. Chipboard is available in various thicknesses, allowing customers to select the ideal type for their specific needs. Lightweight chipboard is ideal for product inserts, notepads, and packaging. Medium-weight chipboard works well for book covers, calendars, and retail displays, heavy-duty chipboard offers the durability required and demonstrates chipboard’s flexibility across different industries."Crafters and small business owners appreciate chipboard for its ability to go beyond traditional paper. It can be used to cut shapes, create stencils, make picture frames, and add dimension to scrapbooks and other handmade products. Chipboard can be painted, printed on, or covered with fabric, offering endless creative possibilities. For those selling DIY kits, gifts, or custom art, chipboard helps deliver products that customers find irresistible. The company uses an abundance of chipboard in a variety of packaging and sizes, it was a natural step to make this product available to businesses and crafters", said Bell.

