The Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) Supports LHF Vice President Nadine Delorme in the Byelection in NWT
LHF acknowledges and supports LHF Vice President Nadine Delorme for taking an active stance in speaking up for Indigenous PeoplesOTTAWA, ON, CANADA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) acknowledges and supports LHF Vice President Nadine Delorme for taking an active stance in speaking up for Indigenous Peoples. Nadine Delorme is the Vice President of LHF and resides in Northwest Territories. Delorme is a Sixties Scoop Survivor and is running for justice, education and language reform in a byelection in N.W.T. She hopes to bring truth and reconciliation to the N.W.T. Legislative Assembly. Delorme is running to represent the communities of Fort Resolution, Ndilo, Dettah and Łutselk’e.
“We are so grateful to individuals, like Nadine Delorme, for speaking up for Survivors. Sharing our truths hopefully inspires others to speak up as well. By speaking up, we get that much closer to Canadians understanding our history and fostering Reconciliation across Canada,” said Teresa Edwards, Executive Director and In-House Legal Counsel at the LHF.
Nadine will be walking from Fort Resolution to Yellowknife, a distance of 627 klms, for her campaign. She will be walking in recognition of Sixties Scoop Survivors and all children who died while in Residential Schools. She is not only raising money for her campaign, but to also donate to several causes. Delorme wants to fight for other Sixties Scoop Survivors and for the proper implementation of the Dene Kede curriculum in schools.
The LHF is a national, Indigenous-led, charitable organization that has been working to promote healing and Reconciliation in Canada for over 21 years. The LHF’s goal is to educate and raise awareness about the history and existing intergenerational impacts of the Residential and Day School Systems and subsequent Sixties Scoop on Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis) Survivors, their descendants, and their communities to promote hope and healing in Canada. The LHF works to encourage people to address discrimination and injustices in order to contribute to the equity, dignity, and respectful treatment of Indigenous Peoples and to foster Reconciliation.
The LHF has more than 25 educational exhibitions that promote awareness of Indigenous history that are free to borrow and LHF is working on making exhibitions available online. The LHF also has curricula for K-12 and for adults along with Activity Guides, Workshops and Training and Podcasts, all aimed at educating Canadians about Indigenous history and the shared history of Residential and Day Schools, the Sixties Scoop, etc. The LHF works to develop empathy and understanding so as to eliminate racism and foster Reconciliation in Canada.
