LHF is Hopeful about the Federal Government’s Child Welfare Reform and Compensation for Indigenous Children
The Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) is hopeful about the Federal announcement that will compensate Indigenous children harmed by Canada’s Child Welfare SystemOTTAWA, ON, CANADA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) is hopeful about the Federal announcement that will compensate Indigenous children harmed by Canada’s Child Welfare System. A $40 billion dollar agreement will compensate Indigenous children harmed by discrimination and abuse and the funds are also intended to reform the system. $20 billion will pay for compensation, and the other $20 billion will be spent on reforming the system over five years.
While the compensation will not undo the damage that’s already been caused, its intention is to prevent harm from every happening again. The final settlement agreements must still be negotiated over the coming months and the money will flow once these agreements are reached and the necessary court and human rights orders have been made. Lawyers said the Federal Court must first approve of the settlement and they hope a hearing takes place before the end of June.
In a recent interview with Global News, Adam North Peigan, the LHF Board President said, “Anybody can say they are sorry and put resources on the table about what needs to happen. It’s the action that needs to follow that up.” Teresa Edwards, Executive Director and In- House Legal Counsel of the LHF went on to say, “Generations of our families, communities and Nations have been harmed and it’s going to take years of healing to right these wrongs.”
The LHF is a national, Indigenous-led, charitable organization that has been working to promote healing and Reconciliation in Canada for over 21 years. The LHF’s goal is to educate and raise awareness about the history and existing intergenerational impacts of the Residential and Day School Systems and subsequent Sixties Scoop on Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis) Survivors, their descendants, and their communities to promote hope and healing in Canada. The LHF works to encourage people to address discrimination and injustices in order to contribute to the equity, dignity, and respectful treatment of Indigenous Peoples and to foster Reconciliation.
The LHF has more than 25 educational exhibitions that promote awareness of Indigenous history in Canada that are free to borrow and LHF is working on also making exhibitions available online. The LHF also has curricula for K-12 and for adults, along with Activity Guides, Workshops and Training and Podcasts, all aimed at educating Canadians about Indigenous history and the shared history of Residential and Day Schools, the Sixties Scoop, etc. The LHF works to develop empathy and understanding so as to eliminate racism and foster Reconciliation.
