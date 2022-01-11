Submit Release
Verifi Media Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer Allen Bargfrede Releases 3rd Ed. of Book ‘Music Law in the Digital Age’

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen Bargfrede, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Verifi Media, a global leader in modern media rights data management services, has released the third edition of his book Music Law in the Digital Age. Published by Berklee Press, the book is designed as an easy-to-read reference guide to help any artist, songwriter, lawyer, or music industry professional understand the complexities of copyright best practices and industry standards in today’s music business.

Bargfrede, a music industry lawyer, strategist, and advisor, has updated the book with coverage of the Music Modernization Act (MMA) and the Mechanical Licensing Collective (MLC), coverage of the 2019 EU Copyright Directive, revisions to streaming royalty rates, an early analysis of NFT/Metaverse/AI information, and three draft contract templates that purchasers can download. Other sections in the book include Copyright Basics, Business Transaction Structure, and Sampling/Fair Use.

“As the music industry continues to evolve rapidly, it is crucial for musicians and their teams to fully understand music copyright law in order to protect their rights and avoid costly mistakes,” said Bargfrede. “I wanted to build off of the foundation established in the book’s first two editions in this updated version, with deep dives into recent legislative changes like the MMA and the EU Copyright Directive, as well as industry trends like the rise of TikTok, NFTs, and the Metaverse. I am proud to introduce this book’s third edition as a continuing resource for the industry.”

To purchase the third edition of Music Law in the Digital Age, visit www.musiclawinthedigitalage.com.

About Allen Bargfrede
Allen Bargfrede is Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Verifi Media, overseeing all strategic initiatives for the company. He also serves as Managing Director at Avance Advisors, a music investment advisory firm. He founded and ran Berklee College of Music’s Rethink Music initiative, a research collaboration with Harvard and Midem, and launched Berklee’s graduate Global Entertainment and Music Business program at its Valencia, Spain campus. He has been an advisor to companies such as Flipboard, Intel, CISAC, and Kobalt, and over the course of his career, he has served as counsel to both startups and S&P 500 companies, managed independent and major-label artists, and invested in a variety of music rights projects. Allen also teaches an online class on Copyright Law for Berklee College of Music.

About Verifi Media
With offices in London, Amsterdam, and New York, Verifi Media is a global leader in modern media rights data management services focused on empowering media creators through digital data innovation. Using modern tools like cloud computing and artificial intelligence, Verifi revolutionizes how media ownership and metadata is enhanced, corrected, shared, and tracked across the supply chain, resulting in significantly better business decisions while enabling creators to be paid properly for their work. For more information, visit www.verifi.media.

