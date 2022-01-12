Wide Open: The Andre Rison Story is Currently Filming in Atlanta
Andre Rison's biopic film produced by Wide Open Films is currently filming in the metro area and will continue production through January 2022ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wide Open: The Andre Rison Story tells the infamous story of NFL Hall of Fame class of 2022 nominee Andre Rison who is considered one of the best wide receivers to play professional football.
It is a detailed account of the five-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl XXXI champion’s unbelievable journey to stardom in the National Football League. The storyline digs deep into the relationships, friendships, and hardships of the legendary player, going beyond the media hype which enveloped him during his career.
Wide Open: The Andre Rison Story is directed by Jerry D. May and executive produced by Derrick Handspike. The film stars Jermel Howard who plays Andre Rison and features a notable cast including Brely Evans, Towanda Braxton, Paris Bennett, Tamika Scott, Dexter Tucker, Kendrick Smith, Althea Heart, Chaz “Pink” Ridgeway, DJ Hershey, Kim Lovette, Lisa Rayam, Roderick D. Barber, Brian "B High" Hightower, Brittany "Diamond ATL", Mz Shyneka, Mickey "MempHiTz" Wright, Special K, and Uncle Vido.
“Wide Open has a great production team and cast behind it and is based on a true story. The storyline seems unreal, but you can’t make this up. It most definitely has "award winner" written all over it,” Handspike said.
For additional information on the production, contact wideopenfilmsinfo@gmail.com.
All film and television productions in Georgia are required to adhere to the state’s operative emergency public health order, associated public health restrictions, and COVID- Safe Practices.
