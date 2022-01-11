Submit Release
RAILBUS .. A New Generation of Green Low-cost Mass Transportation

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Step forward ultra light rail systems, RAILBUS solves an age old problem facing millions of people in many cities that have a lack of infrastructure.

Today, transportation in many cities is limited and inefficient. With low income and poor infrastructure, mobility is a major stumbling block for a country’s economic development.

Buses are widely used but are extremely overcrowded and cause major traffic congestion. Traffic jams also result in considerable loss of time and productivity. RAILBUS is an elevated system which provides an alternative transportation solution which relieves congestion off the roads and provide a safe and comfortable way to travel.

RAILBUS Inc., a start-up company incorporated in Delaware developed a green low-cost mass transportation system powered by solar energy.

RAILBUS represents the future of sustainable mass transportation and will revolutionize the way millions of people, live, work and travel. RAILBUS is a leap in transportation and will provide mobility, opening up economic opportunities for all.

Another clear benefit of RAILBUS is that it is environmentally friendly. Pollution is dramatically reduced because it is based on hybrid-electric solar power.

RAILBUS is one of the world’s most advanced fully automated, fully networkable, intermediate public transit technologies.

An end-to-end 100% congestion free elevated rail network. Built entirely with ultra-light non-corrosive composite materials RAILBUS rail is quick and non-disruptive to build. RAILBUS rail has these extraordinary features.

RAILBUS vehicles engineered from top to bottom with high strength low weight components and modules. Packed with the latest technologies to maximize safety and efficiency while minimizing energy and maintenance costs.

Unlike other infrastructure projects, RAILBUS is fundable, with multiple revenue streams which attract many regional and international financial institutions who have already intimated their support for RAILBUS in any country.

RAILBUS is more than a great transportation solution, it is a self-supporting system that creates jobs while providing multiple revenue streams.

www.railbus.com

