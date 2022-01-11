Tereza Zanchi Shiatsu & Wellness is voted the best Spa in Brazil in important International Spa & Beauty Awards
The chain celebrates the achievement amid the expansion of units.
The traditional Tereza Zanchi Shiatsu & Wellness spa chain won one of Brazil's Best Spa awards in the Best Holistic Wellness Retreat category at the International Spa & Beauty Awards, one of the most prestigious awards in the international spa and beauty industry, which recognizes the best spas in the world.
Known for the relaxation practices offered through oriental therapy techniques adapted to the western public, the chain is pioneer in the implementation of the concept of well-being and spas in urban centers in southern of Brazil. The first unit of the Tereza Zanchi Group was opened in 2003. Today there are 10 addresses, present in the noblest shopping centers of Curitiba, in hotels and commercial areas.
For the therapist and creator of the method, Tereza Zanchi, celebrates: "It is an exciting recognition of our work. We are grateful to our clients, who seek our therapies to relax the body and balance the mind. They inspire us and stimulate our constant improvement and growth." Katja Guimaraes, partner and marketing director of Tereza Zanchi Shiatsu & Wellness Group, celebrates: "We are proud to receive the award. It is the recognition of almost 20 years of undertaking and offering well-being. It proves that we do a differentiated work in Brazil. We also thank our employees and clients, without them, this award would not be possible."
The Group is part of the International Spa Association (ISAP) and the Brazilian Franchising Association (ABF). The business model is replicable in different areas or countries, which brings opportunities for expansion throughout Brazil and abroad and provides significant profitability and a unique experience for those who would appreciate a high-end spa service with a Brazilian touch.
