Honoring the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Through Student Scholarships

North Carolina Nonprofit's 37th Annual MLK Memorial Banquet Raises Money For Local Student Scholarships In Honor Of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Since 1995, we have given over $320, OOO in scholarships to deserving high school seniors that has opened up the world of possibilities that higher education affords.”CHAPEL HILL, NC, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, January 16, 2022, the MLK University/Community Planning Corporation hosts the 37th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration to award high school seniors scholarships to attend college. This year's event is a virtual live stream, reflecting Dr. King's determination to carry on the work of education and empowerment in spite of all obstacles including the pandemic.
— Bishop L. Gene Hatley
Beginning at 6 pm EST, the evening will highlight the work of the organization, feature prominent community speakers, musical selections and showcase a variety of award winners. In addition, the evening's keynote speaker will be Dr. Elmira Mangum, CEO of EM Plus 3, LLC. A North Carolina native, Dr. Mangum is a former president of Florida A&M University, the first woman ever to serve in that office. The Master of Ceremonies will be Bishop L. Gene Hatley, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the MLK University/Community Planning Corporation.
The annual MLK Memorial Banquet is a crucial source of funding for the organization's MLK/Edith Wiggins Scholarship Fund. Each scholarship extends $1,000-$1,500 to each recipient, with the goal of funding 15 to 20 renewable scholarships each year, awarded to Orange County high school seniors on the basis of financial need.
These ambitious and life-changing goals are achievable only through strong community support. Sponsorships for this year's event are still available, from corporate sponsorships at varying levels through suggested individual donations, with options available for support suitable to any
budget.
"Since 1995, we have given over $320,000 in scholarships to deserving high school seniors to open up the world of possibilities that higher education affords. The ongoing value of this work, which continues to expand over the lifetime of each young person who is chosen to participate, is a worthy reflection of the goals of Dr. King.", expressed Bishop Hatley.
Ticket sales for the virtual event will go directly to help fund additional MLK/Edith Wiggins Scholarships. Since 1995, the MLK University/Community Planning Corporation, a nonprofit corporation with Federal Tax Exempt status under section 501 (c)(3) of the Internal revenue Code of 1986 and corresponding provisions, has embarked on a fundraising campaign to endow the MLK Scholarship Fund at $250,000. To date, the organization has raised approximately one-half of that goal.
To learn more, explore sponsorship opportunities, and purchase tickets for this event, please visit the 2022 MLK Memorial Banquet website.
