NORTH CAROLINA EXECUTIVES LAUNCH LEADERSHIP SERIES FOR BLACK WOMEN
Partners Support Black Women by Offering a Free Panel Discussion Series on How to Become A Better Leader
Black women have historically been underrepresented in leadership positions because our unique voices and strengths are often not cultivated.”RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CEOs of Creative Allies and Lean Geeks, both North Carolina-based, minority-owned, and female-led firms, are launching a series of leadership discussions to help Black women develop strategies to grow as leaders. Sessions are free to attendees.
— Amie Thompson & Kenya Oduor
“Black women have historically been underrepresented in leadership positions because our unique voices and strengths are often not cultivated,” said Amie Thompson, CEO of Creative Allies, and Kenya Oduor, CEO of Lean Geeks in a joint statement. “The Showing Up Strong series will give Black women a forum to be motivated and inspired by other Black women in leadership and learn ways to become better leaders.”
For this series, co-organizers Thompson and Oduor will lay out a leadership roadmap for Black women, that includes rich discussions, personal stories, and plenty of wisdom. Each session will feature a panel of successful Black women in leadership who will share their own leadership journey, offer their insights and wisdom, and engage in Q&A and discussions with the audience.
Sessions will be held this summer in various NC cities and include:
◦Personal Brand Building: Elevating Your Uniqueness (June 27 - Durham, NC)
◦The Value of Mentors: Why and For What? (July 13 - Bethel, NC)
◦Growing Your Career Via a Spirit of Entre/Intrapreneurship (Date TBD)
◦The Power of Your Network (Date TBD)
◦Leadership Lessons for Success (Date TBD)
Visit showingupstrongnc.com for more details on each session. This free series of events is open to all and is for individuals who are current and emerging leaders in their fields.
About Creative Allies
Creative Allies is a minority-owned, female-led marketing firm focused on content generation. Bolstered by a creative team, a community of strategic partners, and vetted freelancers, we provide content and storytelling to a range of organizations. We work with global brands such as ESPN, Art.com, and Twenty One Pilots, as well as clients local to NC including UNC-Chapel Hill, TROSA, and NC IDEA. Our mission is to share stories and create content that connects brands to fans, consumers, and followers. Visit our website at creativeallies.com
About Lean Geeks
Lean Geeks is a minority and female-owned full-service consulting, staffing, and coaching agency providing product and service strategy, definition, and design support. The team is comprised of applied psychologists and solution designers working at the intersection of people and technology. Lean Geeks works with clients across various industries such as HP, BCBSNC, Valassis Digital, and Virginia Tech, to provide strategic business insights, to develop human-centered solutions, and to staff and coach creative talent. Visit our website at leangeeks.net.
Kirsten Ford
Creative Allies
+1 919-709-3856
email us here