CREATIVE ALLIES AND BULL CITY SUMMIT (BCS) LAUNCH NEW DESIGN CONTEST TODAY
Partners Support Local North Carolina Arts by Offering Participants a Chance to Compete to Design BCS Event Poster and Merchandise
This type of event further showcases the talent and creativity that has always been a part of North Carolina and aligns perfectly with the music and art heritage of Creative Allies.”RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Allies, a North Carolina-based minority-owned, female-led marketing firm, is launching a pair of fansourced design competitions to create official commemorative items to be sold online and on site at the inaugural Bull City Summit, March 23-26, 2022. The competitions are open to Creative Allies’ global community of artists and designers as well as artists local to North Carolina.
The Bull City Summit Poster Design competition begins today, with illustrators and designers competing for the chance to design the official commemorative poster for this event. The Bull City Summit Merchandise Design competition launches on January 18, 2022, and will encourage artists to create original artwork for a limited edition BCS merchandise collection. Both competitions are open to all designers, with a goal to capture the essence of the local cultural experience of Durham, NC.
The winners of each competition will have their promotional items displayed on site at the Bull City Summit, can win cash prizes and/or royalties, and will receive VIP passes to attend the event.
Over 500 popular, emerging, and legacy bands and brands have run fansourced design contests with Creative Allies including artists such as Twenty One Pilots, BeBe Rexha, Eminem, Maroon 5, and Kendrick Lamar; festivals such as Voodoo Fest, Hangout Music Festival, Phoenix Lights, and Taste of Soul Atlanta; as well as brands like AriZona Iced Tea, Ben & Jerry's, the NFL, and ESPN. Creative Allies’ partnerships between bands and brands have leveraged enormous social networks and design talent to raise awareness of concerts, music releases, festivals, products, and services.
“We are excited to be a part of the first Bull City Summit that is creating a unique intersection of music, art, technology, and entrepreneurship,” said Amie Thompson, CEO of Creative Allies. “This type of event further showcases the talent and creativity that has always been a part of North Carolina and aligns perfectly with the music and art heritage of Creative Allies.”
Interested graphic designers and artists can sign up and participate in the Bull City Summit Design Contests by visiting our Design Contest Page.
About Creative Allies
Creative Allies is a certified minority-owned, female-led marketing firm that drives unparalleled brand engagement through compelling creative, digital technology, strategic and social influencer management. Since our start in 2009, we’ve developed a global cohort of creatives that have helped us execute hundreds of marketing campaigns for companies of all sizes across various industries. Our specific services include brand strategy development, website design, video production, fan sourcing, podcast marketing, graphic design, social media, SEO consulting, diversity & inclusion consulting, and copywriting. We’ve worked with global brands such as ESPN, Art.com, Ben & Jerry’s, Kendrick Lamar, Twenty One Pilots, and the NFL as well as clients local to NC including UNC-Chapel Hill, TROSA, Word Tabernacle, NC Central University, Wake Tech, Vanguard Sports, NC State University, NC IDEA, Walk West, and the Raleigh Chamber. Visit our website at www.creativeallies.com
About Bull City Summit (BCS)
In celebration of the entrepreneurial spirit, BCS is a destination showcase festival featuring new innovation in music, art, technology, and science. BCS embodies an unrelenting commitment to inclusion, diversity, and social justice. Regardless of gender, political affiliation, sexual identification and/or ethnic background, BCS’s primary goal is to expand thinking and develop careers and business opportunities for all by championing, funding, and raising awareness for organizations involved in multiple causes. BCS is produced by Durham-based marketing and event production firm UG Strategies, previously behind critically-acclaimed events including: Moogfest, Winter Music Conference, Durham Summer Wine & Food Festival, L!ve In The Lot, the Mobile First Summit, and others. For more information, please visit: www.ugstrategies.com.
