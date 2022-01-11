Council President Albornoz and Vice President Glass to be Joined by Councilmember Rice on Jan. 12 at 10:30 a.m. for a Media Availability on Upcoming Legislation and Council Matters

MARYLAND, October 1 - For Immediate Release: Monday, January 10, 2022

Councilmembers will discuss introduction of vaccine passport mandate, the new proposed early voting site at Bauer Drive and more

Rockville, Md., Jan. 10, 2021— On Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 10:30 a.m., Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz and Vice President Evan Glass will be joined by Councilmember Craig Rice for a media availability to discuss legislation and Council-related matters.

Councilmember Rice, who serves as chair of the Council’s Education Committee and as a member of the Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee, will join to discuss the introduction of Bill 1-22, Eating and Drinking Establishments - Healthy Meals for Children, which is co-sponsored by Council President and Chair of HHS Albornoz and Councilmembers Will Jawando, Nancy Navarro and Tom Hucker. The bill would require all food service facilities in Montgomery County that offer a children’s meal to also offer at least one healthy children’s meal and beverage option.

Council President Albornoz and Council Vice President Glass will discuss legislation addressed during the latest Council session, including the introduction of the vaccine passport mandate and the proposed early voting site at Bauer Drive Community Recreation Center. The duo will also address recent crime upticks in the County.

Council President Albornoz will also talk about a joint proclamation with County Executive Marc Elrich recognizing January as Human Trafficking Prevention Month and provide a few remarks on the graduation of the Montgomery County Police Department’s 73rd session.

The media availability will be held via Zoom and is for credentialed members of the media.

The public can watch on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

Members of the media must RSVP before 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 12 to Sonya Healy at Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov to receive the Zoom login information.

For more information contact: Sonya Healy, legislative information officer, at Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov or 240-328-2069 or Lillian Cruz, deputy chief of staff, Office of Council President Albornoz at Lillian.Cruz@montgomerycountymd.gov or 240-777-7801.

# # #