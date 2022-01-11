Five Goranson Bain Ausley Attorneys Named Best Lawyers Under 40 by D Magazine
DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are proud to announce that Chandler Rice Winslow, Hayley Collins Blair, Britney E. Harrison, Caroline Galloway, and Lindsey Obenhaus have been named D Magazine Best Lawyers Under 40 for 2022.
The family lawyers of Goranson Bain Ausley have been counsel to clients for more than 40 years. They are among the most respected, accomplished, and ethical family lawyers in Texas and work to ensure your family and future are more secure. The future of family law in Dallas-Fort Worth, these Goranson Bain Ausley Best Lawyers Under 40 are skilled, empathetic thought leaders who offer creative approaches to solving complex problems.
Chandler Rice Winslow has experience in business and real estate law in addition to representing a wide variety of clients in family law. She understands how a business operates and works closely with business owners on identifying separate and community property. She is also sought after for drafting pre-and post-nuptial agreements and solving highly contested custody issues.
Hayley Collins Blair is a strong advocate for her clients both inside and outside of the courtroom. She is trained in collaborative law and uses alternative dispute resolution to settle difficult cases and make divorce less toxic for her clients so they can remain in control of the process.
Caroline Galloway has experience in helping families with children who have mental health needs, spouses who have experienced trauma or addiction issues, and clients dealing with complex child custody issues. Her personal experience with adoption helps her approach these complex cases with a unique understanding and empathy.
Britney E. Harrison is a skilled, compassionate attorney who combines her experience as a family lawyer with her background in commercial litigation to manage a wide spectrum of family law issues. Having gone through divorce, Britney empathizes with her clients and uses that knowledge to support and advocate for her clients.
Lindsey Obenhaus excels in cases involving addiction, mental illness, domestic abuse, and complicated financial issues. A former DA for Dallas County, her extensive courtroom experience and strategic thinking help clients to make informed financial and parenting decisions for the best possible outcomes.
We are so proud of the achievement of our five Goranson Bain Ausley attorneys. This accolade is a testament to their professionalism, expertise, and dedication to their clients.
About Goranson Bain Ausley
Goranson Bain Ausley is a leading family law firm in Texas, building on a long-standing record of trustworthy, successful advocacy for clients. For more than 40 years, Goranson Bain Ausley has fostered a constructive and strategic approach to help clients protect assets, control costs, minimize disruption, and achieve the most advantageous results. In 2022, U.S. News & World Report named Goranson Bain Ausley a Best Law Firm in its U.S. News – Best Lawyers® for family law and family law mediation, an achievement that involved a rigorous independent evaluation process.
To learn more about Goranson Bain Ausley’s family lawyers, head to our team page.
