KYIV SIKORSKY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT STATISTICS - 2021
According to the results of 2021 year, Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport served 1 418 153 passengers.KYIV, KYIV, UKRAINE, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the results of 2021 year, Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport served 1 418 153 passengers:
• International destinations – 1 337 495 passengers;
• Domestic destinations – 80 658 passengers.
The Number of flights in 2021 – 19 374.
Prior to COVID-19, Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport cooperated with more than 43 airlines, operating flights to approximately 140 cities in 48 countries. It operated about 2,500 flights a month and served nearly 2 million passengers annually.
Igor Sikorsky Kyiv International Airport (Zhuliany) is one of the two passenger airports of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. It is located in the Zhuliany neighborhood, about 7 kilometres (4.3 mi) southwest of the city centre.
Aside from facilitating regular passenger flights, Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport is also the main business aviation airport in Ukraine, and one of the busiest business aviation hubs in Europe.
In 2021 Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport celebrates its 97th Anniversary.
