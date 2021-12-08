"CARGO DEVELOPMENT IS A STRATEGIC GOAL OF INVESTMENT BUSINESS PLAN FOR KYIV INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT" - DENIS KOSTRZHEVSKY
Denis Kostrzhevsky, the Chairman of the Board of Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport, shared investment plans in an interview with the Routes Online.
Now we are focused on the cargo development we see significant potential in. This is one of our strategic goals.”KYIV, UKRAINE, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denis Kostrzhevsky, the Chairman of the Board of Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport, shared current investment plans in an interview with Routes Online.
— Denis Kostrzhevsky, the Chairman of the Board of Kyiv International Airport
"Now we are focused on the cargo development we see significant potential in. For this purpose, it is necessary to build a high-quality infrastructure at the Airport such as freight warehouses, customs warehouses, logistics chains establishment. This is one of our strategic goals."
He noted that the market of passenger and freight transportation in Ukraine would grow faster, as the country has a huge transit potential.
Denis Kostrzhevsky, the Chairman of the Board of Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport, also said there is another investment area at the moment, related to the range of ground services enhancing and hangars construction.
“Hangar aircraft storage is an important service, especially when it comes to small aircraft, which are expensive and, in fact, have to be stored in a garage. For example, Mercedes, which costs $100k, we put in a garage, but $20 million jet we keep open air for some reason. So, at the moment, this service is in great demand on the market," the Chairman said.
Denis Kostrzhevsky also added, "We do not stop and are constantly looking for new directions to be developed. This is the essence of the aviation business – to increase revenue and expand the range of services provided.”
The full version of the interview can be found on the Routes Online website.
Balyuta Oleksandra
Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport
+380 67 670 3818
Press@iev.aero
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other