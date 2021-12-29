DENYS KOSTRZHEVSKYI, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD: PROUD OF RESULTS IN 2022, PLAN TO DOUBLE PASSENGER TRAFFIC IN 2022-2023
Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport's 2021 forecasts about the restoration of passenger traffic came true.
Our forecasts for the recovery of passenger traffic came true by 98%. We celebrate the new year with pleasure from the work done and forecast even greater increase in passenger traffic.”KYIV, KYIV, Украина, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport's 2021 forecasts about the restoration of passenger traffic came true. This was confirmed by Chairman of the Board of Directors an of Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport Denys Kostrzhevskyi: “Our forecasts for the recovery of passenger traffic came true by 98%. We celebrate the new year with pleasure from the work done in the challenging 2021 and look to the future with the hope of an even greater increase in passenger traffic."
— Denys Kostrzhevskyi
According to Denys Kostrzhevskyi, the next few years will not be easy for the airport team, it will require considerable efforts due to the planned increase in passenger traffic announced earlier by Wizzair, as well as preparations for the runway reconstruction: “2022 and 2023 are extremely important for us. We will have to make a lot of efforts, because we expect a significant increase in the number of flights, we plan to double our passenger traffic and actually accumulate a financial reserve to save our staff during the period when the reconstruction begins."
Denys Kostrzhevskyi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport, also explained that the reconstruction will take two years and will take place in two stages: “In 2022, a runway reconstruction project will be approved and a source of funding for it will be found. The first stage of reconstruction is 2023. The airport staff will work as usual. During this year, aprons, taxiways and lighting equipment will be reconstructed. The second stage is 2024. We will stop the work of the Airport for the reconstruction of the runway, but we will keep all the jobs and salaries of our employees. We will live on the savings that we will make for the period 2022-2023. After all, it is very important for me to preserve jobs, preserve professional skills that our employees have, "- Denys Kostrzhevskyi also added," as a result of the reconstruction, we will increase production capacity of the Airport, update equipment, improve the quality of service, flight safety, and also increase the number of jobs by a third.”
Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport covers an area of 265 hectares, has one 2310 meters long, 45 meters wide take-off runway. The take-off runway of Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport will be reconstructed by the end of 2023. It is planned to upgrade the airfield category, extend the runway, modernize airway lighting and reconstruct taxiways.
Balyuta Oleksandra
Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport
+380 67 670 3818
alexandra.batiy@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other