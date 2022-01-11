HOTEL FELIX REOPENS IN RIVER NORTH CHICAGO
Hotel Felix, a boutique hotel located in downtown Chicago’s vibrant River North neighborhood, has officially reopened its doors.
With a new team in place, we’re ready to welcome guests with a true boutique hotel experience just steps from Chicago’s best restaurants, nightlife, and, of course, shopping!”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hotel Felix, a boutique hotel located in downtown Chicago’s vibrant River North neighborhood, has officially reopened its doors. The property, just steps from Michigan Avenue and the Magnificent Mile, is now being managed by an operating affiliate of GF Hotels & Resorts, a leading hotel ownership and management company with more than 140 upscale and midscale U.S. hotels and resorts in its portfolio.
“We continue to add quality assets as we expand the company’s managed portfolio,” said John Rubino, President of the Managed Division for GF Hotels & Resorts. “Our team is excited about the reopening of Hotel Felix and they are confident it will become a top-performing hotel within its market.”
As downtown Chicago’s first Silver LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification recipient from the U.S. Green Building Council, Hotel Felix has mastered the art of combining luxury and sustainability. The hotel’s vintage façade leads into an interior that feels worlds apart from the urban bustle. The lobby offers an immediate sense of relaxation and wellbeing with contemporary furnishings and a glass fireplace lending a stylish yet cozy feel.
This four-star hotel offers 228 beautifully crafted hotel rooms with Panoramic Chicago skyline views, plush furnishings, and luxury bedding and linens. To ensure guests enjoy a relaxing, rewarding experience, Hotel Felix offers a full range of boutique amenities to meet any lifestyle.
Perfectly located for the tourist and business traveler alike, Hotel Felix is steps away from some of the city’s best restaurants, iconic shops, and vibrant nightlife. The hotel’s River North location, adjacent to the Magnificent Mile, boasts beautiful landmark architecture and a wealth of things to do for anyone visiting Chicago any time of year.
“We are thrilled to be re-opening Hotel Felix in River North,” said Aaron Osheroff, General Manager. “With a new team in place, we’re ready to welcome guests with a true boutique hotel experience just steps from Chicago’s best restaurants, nightlife, and, of course, shopping!”
To learn more about Hotel Felix’s reopening or to make a reservation, please visit www.hotelfelixchicago.com/, or contact Bill Navarre, Director of Sales and Marketing, at (312) 447-3440 or navarreb@hotelfelixchicago.com.
About GF Hotels & Resorts
GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia. With over 140 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 32 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and therein provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.
GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 33 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry. For more information on GF Hotels & Resorts, please visit us at www.gfhotels.com, connect with us on LinkedIn, or contact our Development team at 215-972-2235 or DrakeL@gfhotels.com.
