ESI TECHNOLOGIES & VIRTUAL GUARDIAN EXPAND CYBERSECURITY CAPABILITIES WITH NAVILOGIC

ESI Information Technologies Inc. announces its wholly owned cybersecurity entity, Virtual Guardian, is expanding in the USA with the acquisition of NaviLogic.

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybersecurity firm Virtual Guardian, USA welcomes NaviLogic (St. Paul, MN) to its comprehensive portfolio of cybersecurity solutions. Combined, NaviLogic and Virtual Guardian bring 30 years of enterprise experience in the cybersecurity market to their North American clients, helping to secure organizations’ digital futures in an ever-changing threat landscape. The move comes as a natural extension of Virtual Guardian’s mission to provide elite cybersecurity services to its clients.

For Virtual Guardian, and its parent ESI Technologies Inc., the acquisition further enhances the company’s suite of offerings in the US and enables clients to remain a step ahead of cyber threats. Virtual Guardian and NaviLogic together will work to secure clients’ digital assets and accelerate digital transformation while reducing the costs associated with security operations and regulatory compliance requirements.

For NaviLogic, the acquisition means that their new and existing clients will have access to a greater pool of resources, services, programs and solutions to help mitigate emerging threats and align programs with industry best practices.

“As the world is changing, the way that we are doing business and how we are consuming IT is changing as well. The addition of cloud consumption models has increased the attack surface for clients. These changes combined with an increase in enabling a remote workforce has compounded the need for clients to maintain and/or modernize existing IT Infrastructure. The result is an unprecedented increase in vulnerabilities being exploited by attackers,” says Patrick Naoum, ESI Technologies Executive VP – Chief, Strategic Consulting & Emerging Practices. “The complexity of cyber-attacks is increasing. Predictions are that 2022 will, yet again, be the year of exponential growth in attacks. However, for many companies, the lack of expertise and resources to protect business information is a real concern. That’s where NaviLogic and Virtual Guardian together provide great value to our combined clients.”

NaviLogic co-founder Bob Bennett adds, “By adding NaviLogic’s GRCaaS (Governance, Risk, Compliance as a Service) into Virtual Guardian’s capabilities, we can serve a greater number of organizations looking to streamline their compliance, audit, privacy, vendor risk and other programs through automation. We’re now a bigger team and we can do even more. We’ve partnered with someone who complements our ability to provide elite-level cybersecurity services to our clients. Together, we have a stronger response to the increasing challenges facing our clients.”

NaviLogic clients will experience the same expert advice and service. Additionally, through this acquisition, NaviLogic will expand security solution capabilities by allowing clients to receive greater coverage from a single source. “NaviLogic navigates the programs and tools landscape and finds the right solutions to protect companies’ most critical assets, enabling those businesses to be nimbler and more security savvy. We have always delivered secure, business-driven digital transformation services, and the Virtual Guardian division with NaviLogic onboard is going to elevate what we do best, which translates to a superior class of protection for our clients” says ESI Technologies’ CEO, Greg Rokos.

According to NaviLogic co-founder Bill Strub, “From our first conversation with Virtual Guardian, we recognized a shared dedication to our clients and team along with genuine passion for what we collectively do. Both organizations have strong common values and a great team-based culture. Because of these areas of alignment, in addition to the wonderful people we have met throughout this process, we are excited about this partnership. Together we enable clients to understand the risk and complexities of Information Technology while protecting their digital assets.”

About NaviLogic

NaviLogic’s dedicated team of experienced, certified professionals brings a deep knowledge of enterprise-level IT programs, services and technologies to every solution, offering clients an ongoing roadmap for improving cybersecurity, auditing and compliance processes. NaviLogic is a Virtual Guardian organization, part of the ESI Technologies family of companies. www.navilogic.com

About Virtual Guardian

Virtual Guardian provides cybersecurity solutions and services to organizations ensuring digital assets and systems are protected against internal and external threats. Additionally, Virtual Guardian offers the VG© Security Operations Center (SOC) as an extension of its clients’ security teams. The company also specializes in governance & compliance, risk management, and incident response. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ESI Technologies (Canada) with responsive and experienced professionals with a range of capabilities as a one-stop-shop cybersecurity organization. www.virtualguardian.com

About ESI Technologies

Since 1994, ESI’s focus has always been data management and protection. In September 2021, ESI consolidated its portfolio of cybersecurity services and solutions under the Virtual Guardian brand, illustrating ESI’s commitment to providing clear and effective 360-degree digital protection. ESI Technologies facilitates business agility and innovation by providing solutions to integrate, connect, manage and protect their data for a tangible competitive advantage in a constantly evolving market. By combining its technological expertise in IT modernization and digital resilience with its extensive understanding of business challenges, ESI supports the digital transformation of North American organizations. Based in Montreal, ESI has offices throughout Canada and in the United States. www.esitechnologies.com