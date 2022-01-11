Genpro Research designates Mr. Vikash Jain as the Head of Statistical Programming

Mr. Vikash Jain - Head of Statistical Programming, Genpro Research

WALTHAM MA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genpro Research, a Massachusetts-based global clinical research organization and the inventor of VOODY, the world’s first AI-powered data extraction, authoring, and reporting platform for epidemiology, scientific, and medical writing announced the appointment of Mr. Vikash Jain as the Head of Statistical Programming.

Mr. Vikash Jain, comes with over 18 years of experience in Clinical Programming and Biometrics, has worked with several industry leading CROs. Mr. Vikash will be leading Genpro’s statistical programming activities from our Boston office.

Mr. Anoop Ambika, Chief Executive Officer of Genpro Research said, “Genpro is growing at an immense pace, and we are determined to deliver consistent services to our partners. Vikash’s addition to the leadership highlights our commitment towards our clients to meet their expectations. Under his expert supervision, Genpro will continue to deliver uniqueness in statistical innovation and quality to our partners worldwide. Mr. Vikash is our third biggest addition to the management team this year following Mr. Steve Herbert, CCO, and Mr. Salih Siam, Director of Sales and BD.”

Before joining Genpro, Mr. Vikash led senior and management positions with companies such as AR Data Services, Syneos Health, Accenture, eClinical Solutions, etc. He managed multi-million-dollar projects of different scales and competing milestones. Mr. Vikash co-authored and published several papers on ADaM, CDISC, SDTM guidelines, best practices, and case studies. He holds, Master's of Science in Industrial Engineering from Wayne State University, Detroit, MI, and Bachelor’s in Industrial Engineering and Management from Bangalore University.

About Genpro Research

Headquartered in Waltham, USA near the center of the Massachusetts biotechnology revolution, Genpro Research is a next-generation services and technology partner for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical devices industry. Genpro uses Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing based tools to enable automation of several processes supporting drug development pipelines and post launch activities. Genpro offers two digital platforms as part of its product offerings.

Voody for Automated Medical Literature Review, scientific writing & Publications and MOSS for Clinical Data Visualization and Analytics. Voody, Genpro’s flagship product, is world’s first and only integrated platform powered by AI-ML algorithms that helps researchers, medical writers, and reviewers to handle the entire workflow of search, authoring, quality control and publishing literature reviews, manuscripts, and other documentation. MOSS, on the other hand, provides strong semantic search and automated data visualization capabilities and provides powerful data monitoring capabilities to clinical scientists, medical directors, and clinical development teams.

Genpro also provides advanced solutions in Biostatistics & Programming, Medical Writing, and Regulatory Submissions in an integrated fashion, as a strategic partner for sponsor companies.