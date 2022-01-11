E-Learning Market Is Anticipated To Reach USD 409 Billion By 2030, Growth Analysis, Share, Market size, Growth Strategy

Global E-learning Market to surpass USD 409 billion by 2030 from USD 187 in 2020 at a CAGR of 9.2% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “E-learning Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 409 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the Global E-learning Market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 9.2%between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, Due to the increased adoption of technologies such as AI, IoT, Big Data, amongst others, to render teaching and learning experience more productive and personalized, In the next ten years, the market will further promote the advantages of E-learning, such as adaptability, accessibility at all times and anywhere, and at a reduced price. In addition, technological developments, the growing use of smartphones, new product launches, and increased costs by major players are expected to boost market growth by 2030.

“Due to the increased adoption of technologies such as AI, IoT, Big Data, amongst others, to render teaching and learning experience more productive and personalized, In the next ten years, the market will further promote the advantages of E-learning, such as adaptability, accessibility at all times and anywhere, and at a reduced price. In addition, technological developments, the growing use of smartphones, new product launches, and increased costs by major players are expected to boost market growth by 2030.”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global E-learning Market: Key Players

• Aptara, Inc.

• Adobe Systems Inc.

• Meridian Knowledge Solutions

• Cornerstone

• Citrix Education

• CERTPOINT Systems Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Learning Pool

• NetDimensions.

• SAP SE

• Other Prominent Players

E-learning or E-learning are online resource learning or training activity. E-learning is based on official schooling but is provided by computer, mobile, and other portable devices. E-learning is a part of an emerging education system, but the borders between the two systems are fluctuating and address the needs of the two systems. In terms of education, there are two forms of formal and informal e-learning.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global E-learning market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into the growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by technology into E-learning, learning management system, application simulation tool, rapid e-learning, podcasts, and virtual classroom, by Type into academic, corporate, and government. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

E-learning Segments

By Product Type

• Academic

• Corporate

• Government

By Technology Type

• E-learning

• Learning management system

• Application simulation tool

• Rapid e-learning

• Podcasts

• Virtual classroom

