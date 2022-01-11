Clean Group Releasing Do-It-Yourself Cleaning Guides to Help Businesses Learn the ABC’s of COVID-19 Cleaning

covid cleaners in Sydney working 24/7 commercial cleaning company logo covid cleaner in medical centre covid cleaner in warehouse

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Group, a Sydney-based well-known provider of commercial cleaning and disinfection cleaning services, is releasing a series of do-it-yourself covid cleaning guides for self-cleaning and maintenance of homes, vehicles, small offices, stores, childcare centres, etc. during the pandemic. The guides are intended to help small businesses and households in Australia to learn the basics of covid cleaning so that they can properly clean their spaces on their own and keep their loved ones safe by limiting the spread of infection in their premises, according to the Clean Group CEO, Suji Siv.

“Small businesses in Sydney and other parts of the country are going through a rough patch because of the pandemic. Many of them are struggling to pay bills and simply cannot afford to hire a full-time cleaner or outsource cleaning. To help out such businesses and residents cut costs on cleaning and still get the desired results with self-cleaning, Clean Group is releasing a series of detailed & self-explanatory DIY covid cleaning guides prepared by subject experts,” said Suji Siv in his statement.

What is Clean Group’s Do It Yourself COVID-19 Cleaning Guide?

These Do It Yourself Cleaning Guides cover topics such as “house covid cleaning”, “cleaning a small office space for covid-19”, “childcare centre covid cleaning and disinfection”, “Cleaning and Disinfecting Cloths for Covid-19”, “Cleaning and Disinfecting Retail Outlets for Covid-19”, and others. All the guides/articles are or will be prepared by experts having good knowledge of the subject matter with the purpose to help those businesses and residents who wish to DIY clean their own premises for COVID without professional assistance. The guides will also act as a tool for businesses and individuals looking to learn the basics of covid clean whether to serve their own purposes or make a career out of it. Small businesses can easily learn covid cleaning from Clean Group experts to cut costs on cleaning and prevent the spread of covid on their facilities.

The DIY cleaning guides, along with helpful tips and cleaning checklist, are available on the Clean Group blog (https://www.clean-group.com.au/blog/) and are free to use for everyone. A number of DIY covid cleaning guides are already live on the website. These include:

Cleaning and Disinfecting Restaurants for Covid-19

Cleaning and Disinfecting Office Spaces for COVID-19

Cleaning and Disinfecting Homes For COVID-19

Cleaning and Disinfecting Cars for Covid-19

Cleaning and Disinfecting Cloths for Covid-19

Cleaning and Disinfecting Retail Outlets for Covid-19

Cleaning and Disinfecting Medical Centres for Covid-19

Cleaning and Disinfecting Gyms for COVID-19

Cleaning and Disinfecting Childcare Centers for COVID-19

How to Do a Covid Deep Clean?

Who can benefit from Clean Group’s DIY COVID-19 Cleaning Guides?

Anyone from individual property owners to small businesses, offices, car owners, house owners, childcare centres, gyms, and retail stores can benefit from these guides as they will learn everything about covid-19 cleaning, including how to do it safely and at the least possible cost. All the guides have been prepared keeping in mind the level of beginners and talk about cleaning with the use of basic cleaners and equipment that are easily available at home or local stores.

Since many of these guides are related to the covid-19 cleaning of commercial premises, such as restaurants, retail stores, gyms, childcare centres, etc., these are suitable only for small premises and should not be treated as an alternative to professional covid-19 cleaning for all kinds of organisations. Professional covid cleaning and disinfection services by expert cleaners can be costly, which not every business can afford, which is why Clean Group has prepared this series of beginner-friendly DIY covid cleaning guides.

How to clean a workplace or home for COVID-19

The guide covers everything one needs to know about cleaning a home or workplace to remove covid-19 and limit its spread, including the covid-19 cleaning checklist, best cleaning supplies and equipment for the job, and the simplest way to do it.

At Clean Group, they perform covid-19 cleaning in two stages; the first is deep cleaning of the entire property from top to bottom, including floors, hard surfaces, etc. to remove all types of visible dirt and debris and reduce the number of germs. This is followed by systematic disinfection of sensitive areas like toilets and high-traffic places, surfaces, floors and frequently touched objects like door handles, handrails, light switches, taps, and more.

Clean Group Sydney offers professional covid cleaning services and consultation

Clean Group is a Sydney-based company to offer covid-19 cleaning services and also provides covid cleaning certificate of completion to its clients to help them get fast approval from concerned authorities to re-open their business premises. The company offers a complete range of world-class covid cleaning, disinfection and decontamination services at the most competitive rates in the industry. They have been helping Australian businesses operate in a clean and healthy environment for almost two decades now.

Other services provided by Clean Group include office cleaning, gym cleaning, warehouse cleaning, school cleaning, childcare cleaning, medical cleaning, church cleaning, and after builders cleaning.

Businesses looking for a professional and affordable covid-19 cleaning service in Sydney can call Clean Group for a free quote.



