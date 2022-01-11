B2B Mobility Sharing Market Is Projected To Reach USD 427.7 Billion By 2031 With Scenario, Recent Trends, Industry Size
B2B Mobility Sharing Market to surpass USD 427.7 billion by 2031 from USD 235.2 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 6.16% within the coming years, i.e., 2021-31.PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “B2B Mobility Sharing Market –Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2020 – 2021 and Forecasts to 2031” which is anticipated to B2B Mobility Sharing Markets Market to reach USD 427.7 Billion by 2031 from USD 235.2 Billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 6.16% within the coming years, i.e., 2021-31. According to a study by Fatpos Global, increase in demand for ride-sharing services also with less parking space is a major feature boosting the B2B mobility sharing market. Businesses choose for car-sharing services in order to go back and forth with their employees daily and decrease the swift time and save cost of parking space. Rise in per capita income and increase in flexibility of service providers is predicted to drive the B2B mobility sharing market during the forecast timeframe.
“The Governments of almost every country is worried about an increase in population, which leads to dangerous effects on the atmosphere. Governments boost people to confine themselves from using cars or other automotive as much as they can. Additionally, sharing rides among families, relatives and friends is one of the key ideas from the administration to inspire people to choose the shared rides instead of personal rides, which is predictable to boost the growth of the B2B Mobility Shared Market”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.
B2B Mobility Sharing Market: Key Players
• Ola
• Zipcar
• DriveNow
• Zoomcar
• Car2go
• ParkatmyHouse
• Lyft
• Sixt
• Spinlister
• Uber
• Drivezy
• Volercars
• SKedGo Pty Ltd
• Tanzer
• Rapido
• Jenzabar
• Other prominent players
Business to business, car sharing is a type of car sharing that allows commercial businesses to remove or decrease private vehicle armadas, classically maintained for business determinations. The B2B mobility sharing enables to share its mobility (car) services with other trades in order to decrease automobile parking space, a number of fleets, and contamination. Business-to-business mobility sharing allows businesses to share car services within the group among employees to lessen traffic overcrowding and discharge from vehicles.
In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the B2B Mobility Sharing Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2031. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented By Type into Car Leasing/Car Rental, Ride Sourcing, and Ride Sharing; By Service Type into Passenger Transportation, and Goods Transportation; By Vehicle Type into Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, and Others; Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.
Market Regions
• North America:(U.S. and Canada)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)
B2B Mobility Sharing Market Segments:
By Type
• Car Leasing/Car Rental
• Ride Sourcing,
• Ride Sharing
• By Service Type
• Passenger Transportation
• Goods Transportation
By Vehicle Type
• Passenger Vehicle
• Light Commercial Vehicle
• Heavy Commercial Vehicle
• Others
