The Abrahamic Business Circle recognizes Individuals and Institutions for their outstanding contributions to society

Paris Hilton recognized by The Abrahamic Business Circle Founder and Chairman H.E. Dr. Raphael Nagel

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In different conferences and summits throughout the year, The Abrahamic Business Circle recognizes individuals and institutions whose dedication and contribution have created and influenced society through innovative, inspiring, and creative ideas.

The prestigious awards acknowledge superior accomplishments that have a lasting impact, demonstrate the highest level of professionalism, and deliver exceptional results. Among the awardees are the President of Colombia, H.E. Ivan Duque Marquez, Paris Hilton and her family, H.E. Josaia Voreqe Prime Minister of Fiji, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, CEO of DMCC, and Patrick Malek, Founder of Tradelux.

This coming March, high-end speakers, investors, business leaders, UHNWI, and experts will gather in the next conference of The Abrahamic Business Circle to recognize people's talent who, thanks to their work in Economic Diplomacy through business, are building a more humane world.

The Summit is the perfect place to grow business and social networks and learn new market trends. The aim of The Abrahamic Business Circle is that all attendees can increase their business deals and flows.

Among the topics the Summit will cover are:

- The impact of Foreign Direct Investment,

- Fireside chat,

- Women in business: "The rise of women in leadership,"

- War for future of Finance: CeFi/ DeFi/ DiFi

- The intersection of Real Estate and Technology

- Start-ups: Glamorous Unicorn strategy vs. Cockroach survival strategy.

- Benchmarking in Capital Investment.

- Cryptocurrency: "A connected world in a digital ecosystem."

- The inter-related technologies: "New Era, New Opportunities."

- ESG Investing: "Why is it so hot right now?"

The Abrahamic Business Circle is one of the fastest-growing global networking organizations and aims to present an innovative Global Entrepreneurial Dialogue forum to stimulate Business.

Founded by H.E.Dr.Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel, the organization is composed of high-level individuals who share the same vision in promoting ECONOMIC DIPLOMACY through BUSINESS. The organization's initiative will generate huge opportunities not only in cultural but also in economic exchanges.