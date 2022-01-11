R&D In The In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Helps In Process Optimization

In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to TBRC’s in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market forecast report, increasing research and development is shaping the market. Research and development in the market are done for the development, introduction, and optimization of products and processes. For instance, in August 2021, Microbiologics, a US-based biotechnology company introduced a new SARS-CoV-2 quality control (QC) tool for antigen point-of-care (POC) testing. The immobilized SARS-CoV-2 Whole Virus Antigen Control is extremely concentrated and contains fully intact genomic and viral proteins, making it appropriate for antigen testing as well as nucleic acid amplification studies (NAATs). Microbiologics' SARS-CoV-2 Whole Virus Antigen Control is the newest introduction to the company's wide line of In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) quality controls and Research Use Only (RUO) products developed to aid in the current COVID-19 pandemic response.

In January 2021, Cole-palmer, a US-based analytical products manufacturing company acquired Zeptometrix for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition will help Cole-Parmer to expand its quality controls and reference standards portfolio and to be a leading manufacturer for life sciences research and diagnostic testing. Zeptometrix is a US-based company that manufactures a range of quality controls and verification panels for in-vitro diagnostics tests.

The global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market size is expected to grow from $1.15 billion in 2021 to $1.23 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. In-vitro diagnostics quality control market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market is expected to reach $1.54 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Major players covered in the global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market are Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., LGC Limited, Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Helena Laboratories Corporation, Quidel Corporation, Microbiologics, Sun Diagnostics LLC, SeraCare Life Sciences Inc., Fortress Diagnostics, Seegene Inc., and Bio-Techne.

North America was the largest region in the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the IVD quality control market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market analysis report is segmented by product type into quality control products, data management solutions, quality assurance services, by manufacturer type into IVD instrument manufacturers, third party quality control manufacturers, by application into clinical chemistry, hematology, immunoassay, molecular diagnostics, microbiology, coagulation or hemostasis, others, by end-users into hospitals, clinical laboratories, research and academic institutes, others.

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Quality Control Products, Data Management Solutions, Quality Assurance Services), By Manufacturer Type (IVD Instrument Manufacturers, Third Party Quality Control Manufacturers), By Application (Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, Immunoassay, Molecular Diagnostics, Microbiology, Coagulation Or Hemostasis), By End-Users (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Research And Academic Institutes) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

