Paints & Coatings Market is anticipated to reach USD 268.21 million by 2030 With Size Share Industry Segmentation
Paints & Coatings Market to surpass USD 268.21 million by 2030 from USD 161.6million in 2018 at a CAGR of 5.33% throughout the forecast period, i.e. 2019-30.PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Global Paints & Coatings Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2021 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 268.21 million by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 5.33% between 2021 to 2030. The growing urban population is an important factor in increasing demand for construction and construction, automobiles, and packaging. The growth of the global demand for paints and coatings is primarily driven by developments in key industries such as transport, vehicles, packaging, healthcare, and manufacturing. The growth of the global market has also been helped by improvements in chemical analysis and testing.
“Increasing adoption of intelligent coatings. In addition, the expansion of the construction industry, the growing demand for cars worldwide, and the increasing demand for paints and coatings in the oil and gas sector are key factors leading to market growth. Innovative formulation techniques have made it significantly easier to meet numerous new and diverse consumer demands over the past decade. Therefore, these technology advances and the introduction of new products are expected over the forecast period to increase future growth across the industry”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.
Get FREE Sample copy of this Report with Graphs and Charts at: https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-317
Note- This report sample includes
• Brief Introduction to the research report.
• Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)
• Research methodology
• Key Player mentioned in the report
• Data presentation
• Market Taxonomy
• Size & Share Analysis
• Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis
(Get fastest 12 Hours free sample report delivery from Fatpos Global. The final sample report covers COVID-19 Analysis.)
Global Paints & Coatings Market: Key Players
• The Sherwin-Williams Co
• 3M Co.
• Akzo Nobel NV
• BASF SE
• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
• Jotun AS
• Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.
• PPG Industries Inc.
• RPM International Inc.
• Sika AG
Developing regions and their economic growth, particularly in the Asia / Pacific market, will drive advances. China, India, and Southeast Asian countries are expected to develop in these regions, and paint and coating sales will be boosted by the building & construction industry. Suppliers to developing regions often benefit from genius growth and capital investment outlooks. This will boost the sale of automotive coatings for the manufacture and maintenance of motor vehicles. Unique advantages, however, can be offset by the increased use of better-quality coatings and more efficient applications in the developed and developing world, decreasing the amount required to finish given paintwork.
Up to 25% Discount, Inquiry Now: https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-317
In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the Global Paints & Coatings Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e. 2019-2030. The study includes compelling insights into the growth that is witnessed in the market. Based on resin type, the market is segmented into polyester, acrylic, epoxy, polyurethane, and others. Based on the formulation market is segmented into solvent-based, powder, water-based, and UV coatings. Based on application, the market is segmented as industrial, architectural and decorative, and marine. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and the Rest of the world.
Market Regions
• North America:(U.S. and Canada)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)
Download PDF Boucher: https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-317
Global Paints & Coatings Market: Segments
By Resin Type:
• Acrylic
• Polyester
• Polyurethane
• Epoxy
• Others
By Formulation:
• Powder coatings
• Solvent-based
• Water-based
• UV- coatings
By Application:
• Architectural and decorative
• Residential
• Non-residential
• Industrial
• Automotive OEM
• Automotive refinish
• Wood
• Coil
• Can
• Manufacturing
• Others
Related Reports
• Conductive Plastic Compounds Market
• Antimicrobial Coatings Market
About US
Fatpos Global is a consulting and research firm focused on market research, business services, and sourcing. We have trusted advisors to senior executives of leading enterprises, providers, and investors. Our firm helps clients improve operational and financial performance through a hands-on process that supports them in making well-informed decisions that deliver high-impact results and achieve sustained value. Our insight and guidance empower clients to improve organizational efficiency, effectiveness, agility, and responsiveness.
Scott Lund
Fatpos Global
+1 484-775-0523
info@fatposglobal.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn