Jacksonville's Bold City Heating & Air Now Providing WiFi Thermostat Installation Services

Jacksonville’s industry leader in heating and air has unveiled a new service.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to statistics (https://www.statista.com/statistics/625868/homes-with-smart-thermostats-in-north-america/), more than 33 million U.S. homes have had a WiFi thermostat installed. That’s why representatives with Bold City Heating & Air are proud to announce that it is now providing WiFi thermostat installation services.

“A WiFi thermostat is the perfect tool, and an investment that quickly pays for itself - you enjoy superior temperature control with less work or worry,” said Mirza Pilakovic, President of Bold City Heating & Air.

Pilakovic explained that by taking advantage of its WiFi thermostat installation services, there’s no more heating/cooling an empty house to ideal comfort levels or coming home to overheated or chilly conditions.

“You don’t even need to remember to make adjustments, because the smart thermostat does it for you,” Pilakovic stressed before adding, “And when you want to make changes, you have access from anywhere you happen to be.”

The availability of Bold City Heating & Air’s WiFi thermostat installation services could prove to have perfect timing due to demand. According to industry data (https://www.statista.com/statistics/625868/homes-with-smart-thermostats-in-north-america/), the number of U.S. homes with WiFi thermostats is expected to increase to 75 percent by 2025.

“At Bold City Heating & Air, we’re always on the look-out for the best ways to improve comfort while trimming costs for homeowners in Jacksonville, FL, and surrounding areas,” Pilakovic said. “If you haven’t kept up with the latest innovations in WiFi thermostats, prepare to be amazed. Our NATE-certified professionals remain current with industry advancements, cater to your requirements and expectations, and match the right solution to your HVAC system. We’re happy to explain the many features and help you make smart decisions. Along with proper installation, we handle setup and familiarize you with operation.”

For more information, please visit boldcityac.com/about-us and https://boldcityac.com/blog/.

###

About Bold City Heating & Air

Bold City Heating & Air is a family-owned, state-certified heating and air conditioning company located in Jacksonville, Florida. Our family has been in the HVAC service industry, in our hometown of Jacksonville, for two generations. What started as a one-truck operation and a vision to provide our community with quality and affordable heating and cooling services has grown into a full-team of HVAC experts with the same values and goals.

Contact Details:

8400 Baymeadows Way #1

Jacksonville, FL 32256

United States