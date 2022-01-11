DELFINA ATHLETICS AND BETTY DESIGNS PARTNER TO EXPAND THEIR CUSTOM TRIATHLON AND CYCLING PROGRAM
The new partnership provides a one-stop shop of gear solutions for endurance sports organizations.
We want to tap into those athletes and allow them to put their brand face forward, with the goal to help them enhance their community from within.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delfina Athletics has partnered with endurance apparel company Betty Designs to expand its custom offerings and become the new, one-stop-shop for triathlon teams and organizations across the U.S. and beyond. The Austin-based company was founded in 2020 with the mission to serve athletic organizations and help enhance brands through high-quality custom gear.
— Nina Sadauskas
Delfina Athletics initially started in the swimming space, providing custom, eco-friendly swimwear, among other products. Not long after its launch, founder and three-time swimming Olympian, Nina Sadauskas, recognized the growing need in the endurance sports space for premium custom triathlon and cycling gear. Thus, the new company went on a mission to find a partner that can deliver superior quality products that can be customized with no minimum order quantities. After a quick conversation with Betty Designs’ founder, Kristin Mayer, there was no doubt that a collaboration between both companies will serve the triathlon community in a way no other brand can.
With more than three decades of experience in the triathlon space, Mayer created Betty Designs to empower women to feel both strong and beautiful through bold and edgy products that marry her passion for fashion and design. It’s a mission that completely aligns with Delfina Athletics and its pursuit to become a solution for small teams and organizations that are oftentimes overlooked by bigger brands. “We want to tap into those athletes and allow them to put their brand face forward, with the goal to help them enhance their community from within,” says Sadauskas, CEO of Delfina Athletics. “This is the only way we can elevate and create a difference not only for each of those organizations but also to make an impact on society as a whole by inspiring others.”
For Betty Designs, this is a natural expansion of their world-renowned gear. The California-based company has been empowering women for over a decade and has worked with a limited number of organizations on custom kits. The new Delfina Athletics program allows Betty’s premium gear to reach new teams and communities across the country. “I always say, if you don’t know it is a Betty kit from a mile away – it isn’t Betty,” said Mayer. “This partnership allows us to continue this same approach, while taking into consideration everything that makes an organization unique to allow athletes to build their own strong, beautiful, and empowering community,” she added.
With over 50 different custom products, Delfina Athletics offers free design work, no order minimums, and exclusive team shops. Click here to inquire about the Delfina Athletics x Betty Designs custom team program.
About Delfina Athletics
Born out of the need for high-quality custom products for teams in the U.S., Delfina Athletics is the new ultimate one-stop-shop for all swimming and tri gear needs for swim clubs, high schools, and athletic organizations across the country and beyond. Modeling a new, progressive way of looking at gear, the company prides itself on delivering superior products, impressive design work and exceptional service. Offering free custom designs, low minimum ordering quantities and exclusive team shops for each organization, Delfina Athletics is setting up new standards in the swimming and triathlon community with performance products that are also rooted in the power of team-spirit, and in never forgetting the joy of the sport.
www.delfinaathletics.com
@delfinaathletics
About Betty Designs:
The product of Kristin Mayer’s passion for design, fashion + surf + street culture, Betty Designs was founded in 2010 on the desire to fill a void in the women’s endurance sports market. Built on the concept that women can be both strong + beautiful, Betty Designs has blossomed into one of the most recognizable brands in endurance sports—keeping its edge with bold, playful patterns and graphics in addition to high-profile collaborations with top level athletes and brands. Rooted in triathlon but transcending beyond with a full line of performance and athleisure pieces for cycling, running, yoga, swimming, + more, Betty Designs continues to push the boundaries and remind strong + feminine women everywhere that #BadAssIsBeautiful.
www.bettydesigns.com
@bettydesigns
Nina Sadauskas
Delfina Athletics
+1 303-667-1317
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other