Daily Session Report for Monday, January 10, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, January 10 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

January 10, 2022

Convened at 12 Noon

Adjourned at 2:33 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Greg Rothman.

Communication received from Governor Tom Wolf, Pursuant to Article IV, Section 15 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, I am returning herewith, without my approval, House Bill 1332, Printer’s Number 2272.

The Speaker submitted for the record the 2021 Hazardous Sites Cleanup Fund Annual Report and the 2020-21 Annual Report on Alternative Fuels Incentive Act Fund from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

The Speaker submitted for the record the Writs for the 24th and 116th Legislative Districts which were filed with the Secretary of the Commonwealth today.

Communications Received

Communications Received from the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

S.C.R.R.R. 1

Bills Referred

HB 270 State Government

HB 2207 State Government

HB 2208 Judiciary

HB 2209 Urban Affairs

HB 2210 Urban Affairs

HB 2211 Finance

HB 2212 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 2213 Children and Youth

HB 2214 Children and Youth

HB 2215 Finance

HB 2216 Transportation

HB 2217 State Government

Bills Recommitted

HB 1186 To Appropriations

HB 1280 To Appropriations

HB 1785 To Appropriations

HB 2019 To Appropriations

HB 2148 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 1665 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1679 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1680 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1947 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2045 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1201 From State Government as Committed

HB 1614 From State Government as Committed

HB 1663 From State Government as Committed

HB 2093 From State Government as Amended

HB 2163 From State Government as Amended

HB 2207 From State Government as Committed

Bills and Resolution Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 371

HB 527

HB 1186

HB 1280

HB 1785

HB 2019

HB 2146

HB 2148

HB 2207

HR 19

Bill and Resolution Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

HB 371

HR 19

House Resolutions Adopted

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.