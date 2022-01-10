Daily Session Report for Monday, January 10, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, January 10 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
January 10, 2022
Convened at 12 Noon
Adjourned at 2:33 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Greg Rothman.
Communication received from Governor Tom Wolf, Pursuant to Article IV, Section 15 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, I am returning herewith, without my approval, House Bill 1332, Printer’s Number 2272.
The Speaker submitted for the record the 2021 Hazardous Sites Cleanup Fund Annual Report and the 2020-21 Annual Report on Alternative Fuels Incentive Act Fund from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
The Speaker submitted for the record the Writs for the 24th and 116th Legislative Districts which were filed with the Secretary of the Commonwealth today.
Communications Received
Communications Received from the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
S.C.R.R.R. 1
Bills Referred
HB 270 State Government
HB 2207 State Government
HB 2208 Judiciary
HB 2209 Urban Affairs
HB 2210 Urban Affairs
HB 2211 Finance
HB 2212 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 2213 Children and Youth
HB 2214 Children and Youth
HB 2215 Finance
HB 2216 Transportation
HB 2217 State Government
Bills Recommitted
HB 1186 To Appropriations
HB 1280 To Appropriations
HB 1785 To Appropriations
HB 2019 To Appropriations
HB 2148 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 1665 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1679 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1680 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1947 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2045 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1201 From State Government as Committed
HB 1614 From State Government as Committed
HB 1663 From State Government as Committed
HB 2093 From State Government as Amended
HB 2163 From State Government as Amended
HB 2207 From State Government as Committed
Bills and Resolution Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 371
HB 527
HB 1186
HB 1280
HB 1785
HB 2019
HB 2146
HB 2148
HB 2207
HR 19
Bill and Resolution Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 371
HR 19
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.