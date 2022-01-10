Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Monday, January 10, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, January 10 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

January 10, 2022

Convened at 12 Noon

Adjourned at 2:33 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Greg Rothman.

 

 

Communication received from Governor Tom Wolf, Pursuant to Article IV, Section 15 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, I am returning herewith, without my approval, House Bill 1332, Printer’s Number 2272.

 

 

The Speaker submitted for the record the 2021 Hazardous Sites Cleanup Fund Annual Report and the 2020-21 Annual Report on Alternative Fuels Incentive Act Fund from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

 

 

The Speaker submitted for the record the Writs for the 24th and 116th Legislative Districts which were filed with the Secretary of the Commonwealth today.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received from the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

S.C.R.R.R.  1

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 270     State Government

HB 2207   State Government

HB 2208   Judiciary

HB 2209   Urban Affairs

HB 2210   Urban Affairs

HB 2211   Finance

HB 2212   Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 2213   Children and Youth

HB 2214   Children and Youth

HB 2215   Finance

HB 2216   Transportation

HB 2217   State Government

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 1186      To Appropriations

HB 1280      To Appropriations

HB 1785      To Appropriations

HB 2019      To Appropriations

HB 2148      To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 1665      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1679      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1680      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1947      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2045      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1201      From State Government as Committed

HB 1614      From State Government as Committed

HB 1663      From State Government as Committed

HB 2093      From State Government as Amended

HB 2163      From State Government as Amended

HB 2207      From State Government as Committed

 

Bills and Resolution Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 371

HB 527

HB 1186

HB 1280

HB 1785

HB 2019

HB 2146

HB 2148

HB 2207

HR 19

 

Bill and Resolution Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HB 371

HR 19

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.