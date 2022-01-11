Submit Release
News Search

There were 890 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,147 in the last 365 days.

Department names Amy Berendzen as new Director of Communications

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) announced today that Amy Berendzen will serve as its new spokesperson and Director of Communications.

“We are so excited to welcome Amy to the team at DED,” Department of Economic Development Acting Director Maggie Kost said. “Communications will be critical as we embark on a number of the Governor’s top economic development priorities. Amy brings immense energy and experience to the role at an incredibly important time for our Department and our state.”

Berendzen previously served as Director of Communications for Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe. Over her more than 25 year career in marketing and public relations, Berendzen has also directed communications for Capital Region Medical Center and the Jefferson City School District.

In her new role, Berendzen will serve as spokesperson for the Department and lead the team responsible for promoting Department programs and initiatives. 

“My career has given me the honor of working with truly great public servants, and I’m excited to serve Missouri in this new capacity,” Berendzen said. “My passion for people has always driven my commitment to effective communication, and DED’s mission aligns perfectly with that. I’m grateful for this opportunity, and look forward to continuing working with team members who share my calling for service.”

About the Missouri Department of Economic Development

The Missouri Department of Economic Development works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life.

For more information about the department’s programs and initiatives, visit DED’s website.

You just read:

Department names Amy Berendzen as new Director of Communications

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.