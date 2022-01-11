Department names Amy Berendzen as new Director of Communications

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) announced today that Amy Berendzen will serve as its new spokesperson and Director of Communications.

“We are so excited to welcome Amy to the team at DED,” Department of Economic Development Acting Director Maggie Kost said. “Communications will be critical as we embark on a number of the Governor’s top economic development priorities. Amy brings immense energy and experience to the role at an incredibly important time for our Department and our state.”

Berendzen previously served as Director of Communications for Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe. Over her more than 25 year career in marketing and public relations, Berendzen has also directed communications for Capital Region Medical Center and the Jefferson City School District.

In her new role, Berendzen will serve as spokesperson for the Department and lead the team responsible for promoting Department programs and initiatives.

“My career has given me the honor of working with truly great public servants, and I’m excited to serve Missouri in this new capacity,” Berendzen said. “My passion for people has always driven my commitment to effective communication, and DED’s mission aligns perfectly with that. I’m grateful for this opportunity, and look forward to continuing working with team members who share my calling for service.”

About the Missouri Department of Economic Development

The Missouri Department of Economic Development works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life.

