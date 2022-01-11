Illegal Gambling Bust in Roy

ROY — Today, the Utah Attorney General’s office CASE task force (Crimes Against Statewide Economy) worked closely with Roy Police to halt a gambling operation at the TEXACO gas station, located at 4395 South 1900 West. Undercover agents had been observing the location for months, documenting evidence of illegal activity before obtaining a search warrant.

30-year-old Neel Jagdish Patel has been arrested and charged with 20 counts of Fringe Gambling Devices, one count of money laundering, and one count of Pattern of Unlawful Activity. Read the Probable Cause Statement here.

Patel owned the Texaco since 2018, and charges indicate he oversaw gambling operations the whole time. Undercover detectives played the gaming devices and were illegally paid in cash as a payout for winning on the devices. This was part of the gas station’s standard of operation. During questioning, Patel admitted to operating the gambling devices, and that cash from the devices is mixed and deposited with everyday proceeds from the convenience store.

Detectives seized 20 video game-style machines that were used for betting and seized several large bags of cash from the location. The location was well known to police and had a negative reputation in the community for frequent visits from law enforcement for various situations.

The CASE Task Force is made up of multiple law enforcement agencies across the state. Officers from the Department of Public Safety West Valley City and West Jordan Police department assisted in this case. Pictures of the bust: MoneyThe Scene, Gambling Machines.Close-up Money, Close-up Gambling Machines.

###

