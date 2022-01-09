Phú Thọ to have US$440 million complex

VIETNAM, January 9 -

FLC Group started construction on FLC Phú Thọ eco-resort tourism complex. — Photo courtesy of FLC

PHÚ THỌ — FLC Group on Saturday started construction on a VNĐ10 trillion (US$440.7 million) eco-resort tourism complex, FLC Phú Thọ, in the northern province of Phú Thọ.

Covering an area of nearly 250 hectares, the project would have a five-star hotel, an 18-hole golf course, a resort and an international convention centre.

Located at the west of the province’s Việt Trì City, FLC Phú Thọ is closely linked and added value with the companionship of Bamboo Airways as well as the system of resorts and golf courses of FLC Group throughout the country.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Trịnh Văn Quyết, chairman of FLC Group, said: “Phú Thọ Province still has the large potential to earn revenue from tourism but it has not really become a key economic sector. The province lacks large-scale and synchronous projects for development. It is the reason for FLC Group to choose Phú Thọ to develop a new tourism and resort project, on the occasion of the province’s 25th anniversary of re-establishment.”

“FLC Group expects to make the project the leading resort in the North, creating a tourism belt, connecting tourism between the ancestral land and other destinations,” he added.

He also hoped to receive maximum support from Phú Thọ provincial People's Committee so that they would receive clean land and put phase 1 into operation by the end of 2022.

Bùi Văn Quang, seputy secretary of the provincial Party Committee cum chairman of the Phú Thọ provincial People's Committee, said that FLC Phú Thọ is one of the province’s key projects. This is the first eco-resort and golf course complex in the province, which will create many opportunities for Phú Thọ to develop tourism, creating a highlight of tourism services in the region, and gradually make Việt Trì a festival city.

Quang also directed relevant departments and agencies to co-ordinate with FLC Group to speed up the project progress, especially compensation and site clearance. — VNS